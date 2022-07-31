Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 1, 2022

Michael Saylor, the bitcoin advocate and chief executive of Microstrategy, is stepping down as head of the company after his bets on crypto lost it $1 billion.Mr Saylor has led business intelligence company Microstrategy for the last 30 years, since founding it in 1989.But he became more famous when he publicly supported bitcoin, and began adding the cryptocurrency to the company’s balance sheet. As a result, the company became less a business intelligence firm and more a speculation vehicle for the value of the cryptocurrency.That meant that when the price of the currency crashed in weeks, the company was hit...

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO