Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 1, 2022

By Renato Capelj
 2 days ago
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa

For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Crypto: Regulators Target Another Major Platform

It's starting to look like a coordinated attack. Regulators seem to want to tighten the noose on the crypto industry, which has been asking them for clear rules for several years. Federal agencies seem to have sounded the charge against the industry. The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the U.S...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
Person
Vitalik Buterin
pymnts

New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash

Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch

The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
FOREIGN POLICY
pymnts.com

SMB Fundraising FinTech Parafin Raises $60M

Parafin, a FinTech launched by veterans of Robinhood Markets, has raised $60 million in a new financing round. As Bloomberg News reported Tuesday (Aug. 2), the round — the company’s third — was led by GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, along with existing investors including Thrive and Ribbit Capital. The round valued Parafin at $520 million and brought its total equity funding to $94 million.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Beyond the headlines: The real adoption of Bitcoin salaries

Are cryptocurrency wages an idea whose time has come? Maybe not. It’s one thing, after all, to dabble in Bitcoin (BTC) with one’s excess cash and quite another to take a significant portion of one’s salary in BTC. Moreover, there are often tax and custody questions about...
MARKETS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
thefastmode.com

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups

Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Crypto winter may temper fintech earnings

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street has lowered earnings expectations for once high-flying fintechs Coinbase (COIN.O) and Block (SQ.N), as a chill in the cryptocurrency market adds more pain to the companies already grappling with surging costs and rapidly rising rates.
MARKETS
CNBC

Ether nears best month of 2022, Voyager's FDIC claims, and crypto vs. a recession: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Steve McClurg, CIO of Valkyrie Investments, discusses how crypto could react to a recession in the U.S.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor stepping down as CEO of company after crypto crash loses it $1 billion

Michael Saylor, the bitcoin advocate and chief executive of Microstrategy, is stepping down as head of the company after his bets on crypto lost it $1 billion.Mr Saylor has led business intelligence company Microstrategy for the last 30 years, since founding it in 1989.But he became more famous when he publicly supported bitcoin, and began adding the cryptocurrency to the company’s balance sheet. As a result, the company became less a business intelligence firm and more a speculation vehicle for the value of the cryptocurrency.That meant that when the price of the currency crashed in weeks, the company was hit...
STOCKS
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

