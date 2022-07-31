ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

NY ranked best place for teen drivers

NEW YORK - This may surprise some, but a recent Wallet hub report ranked New York as the best place for teen drivers. The report is welcoming news to new drivers like 18-year-old Jacob Thompson of Queens. "I think living in New York City, driving is super liberating because you're...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Texas sends bus full of migrants to NYC

NEW YORK - A bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group of approximately 50 people had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott says they were dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He says...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Missing Brooklyn teen found safe after week-long search

NEW YORK - A teenager from Brooklyn who had been missing for more than a week was found on Thursday, the NYPD said. "Aunisty Elliot has been found and is safe!!!" Brooklyn Councilmember Crystal Hudson said in a tweet. Elliot, 14, initially went missing from her home in Crown Heights...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
fox5ny.com

13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash

NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegal gun seizures in NY have doubled in 2022: Gov. Hochul

NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says that illegal gun seizures by the New York State Police have doubled in 2022, compared to last year. Hochul also said that 20 investigations are currently underway into illegal ghost gun trafficking across the state. This includes the recent seizures of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Staten Island ferry resumes normal service after staffing problems

NEW YORK - The Staten Island ferry returned to running every 30 minutes from both Whitehall and St. George on Thursday afternoon, just one day after a frustrating evening for commuters. Staten Island Ferry Service was slashed Wednesday and then suspended overnight. Hourly service resumed at 6 a.m. with the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx drug bust nets nearly $2M in heroin/fentanyl, 2 men arrested

NEW YORK - The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Tuesday that it had arrested two men in connection to a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation in the Bronx. DEA agents seized over 13 points of a heroin/fentanyl blend with a street value of nearly $2 million. The narcotics were headed...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Crane tips over at Brooklyn construction site

NEW YORK - A crane moving construction supplies tipped over in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, damaging a neighboring building. It happened just after 9 a.m. on 36th St. The crane hit and damaged a building but no one was hurt. The city's building department is working with contractors on a...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Transportation Dept. proposes new airline refund rules

NEW YORK - After "a flood of air travel service complaints" the Department of Transportation is proposing offering more recourse to airline passengers who have to deal with flight cancelations or significant changes to travel plans. "When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
