Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We're Witnessing in Texas
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold Fries
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
fox5ny.com
NY ranked best place for teen drivers
NEW YORK - This may surprise some, but a recent Wallet hub report ranked New York as the best place for teen drivers. The report is welcoming news to new drivers like 18-year-old Jacob Thompson of Queens. "I think living in New York City, driving is super liberating because you're...
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
fox5ny.com
Texas sends bus full of migrants to NYC
NEW YORK - A bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group of approximately 50 people had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott says they were dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He says...
fox5ny.com
Missing Brooklyn teen found safe after week-long search
NEW YORK - A teenager from Brooklyn who had been missing for more than a week was found on Thursday, the NYPD said. "Aunisty Elliot has been found and is safe!!!" Brooklyn Councilmember Crystal Hudson said in a tweet. Elliot, 14, initially went missing from her home in Crown Heights...
fox5ny.com
13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash
NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
fox5ny.com
Illegal gun seizures in NY have doubled in 2022: Gov. Hochul
NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says that illegal gun seizures by the New York State Police have doubled in 2022, compared to last year. Hochul also said that 20 investigations are currently underway into illegal ghost gun trafficking across the state. This includes the recent seizures of...
fox5ny.com
Staten Island ferry resumes normal service after staffing problems
NEW YORK - The Staten Island ferry returned to running every 30 minutes from both Whitehall and St. George on Thursday afternoon, just one day after a frustrating evening for commuters. Staten Island Ferry Service was slashed Wednesday and then suspended overnight. Hourly service resumed at 6 a.m. with the...
fox5ny.com
Bronx drug bust nets nearly $2M in heroin/fentanyl, 2 men arrested
NEW YORK - The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Tuesday that it had arrested two men in connection to a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation in the Bronx. DEA agents seized over 13 points of a heroin/fentanyl blend with a street value of nearly $2 million. The narcotics were headed...
fox5ny.com
Crane tips over at Brooklyn construction site
NEW YORK - A crane moving construction supplies tipped over in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, damaging a neighboring building. It happened just after 9 a.m. on 36th St. The crane hit and damaged a building but no one was hurt. The city's building department is working with contractors on a...
fox5ny.com
Huge increase in NYC rat sightings
New data shows that more rats have been spotted in New York City in 2022 than in the last decade. Some blame outdoor dining for the surge in rodents.
fox5ny.com
Transportation Dept. proposes new airline refund rules
NEW YORK - After "a flood of air travel service complaints" the Department of Transportation is proposing offering more recourse to airline passengers who have to deal with flight cancelations or significant changes to travel plans. "When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably,...
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
fox5ny.com
Long Island's Aegean Pizza set to close after nearly 50 years in business
LONG ISLAND - The line is out the door and the countdown is officially on until Aegean Pizza in Holbrook closes its doors for good. Owner Harry Rossis has been working behind the counter since he was 21. "It’s been nonstop," he said. "Phone is off the hook. That’s how...
