'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the HBO Max Spinoff Series

collider.com
Related
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
digitalspy.com
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae Make History With ‘Squid Game’
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter
Just wow. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, who will be 82 this December, walked the… The post ‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
‘Max Headroom’ Is B-B-B-Back in ’80s Drama Series Reboot at AMC
If you thought the matrix was glitching before, wait’ll Max Headroom is back onscreen. The 1980s pseudo-artificial-intelligence talking head is in development as a drama series at AMC, TheWrap has confirmed. Matt Frewer, who has portrayed the glitchy video jockey (and his human counterpart Edison Carter) since 1985, will re-render the role.
Nathan Min Comedy ‘Mason’ From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Team & Steven Yeun Gets Showtime Pilot Order
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has given a green light to half-hour comedy pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars, Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the box-office hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and A24. Created, executive produced and starring Min in the title role, Mason is a surrealist comedy based on Min’s real-life experiences. It revolves around a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world. Min executive produces with Scheinert and Kwan, who will direct, and...
Collider
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The ‘CSI: Vegas’ Star You Forgot Shows Up on ‘Chicago Med’
When it comes to TV dramas and, more specifically, procedural dramas, it’s not at all uncommon to see an actor appear in more than one. With their uniquely high number of guest stars and demand for similar skill sets, it’s only natural that actors would take roles across multiple over the course of their careers.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here Are the Top Crossover Moments From the Show’s Run
There is a possible three-series Law & Order crossover event in the works, which would mark a historic first for the franchise. And imagining Benson, Stabler, and McCoy on the screen together has us extra excited for the fall premieres. The major event also has us thinking about the best...
Collider
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the MTV Classic
The ‘90s were full of pop culture moments, but nothing beats the obnoxious, persistent waves of laughter coming out from Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans of the MTV classic are in for a treat. After the show’s long hiatus since 2011 and a movie in June 2022, the duo is making a TV show return with Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Created and mainly voiced by Mike Judge, the new series promises the same, can’t-help-but-to-love snarky duo but with different, modern twists. Expect TikTok and Youtube references on the way!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
Collider
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
tvinsider.com
Chris Sullivan Comedy ‘The Son in Law’ Shelved by ABC
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan will not be returning to broadcast television just yet as ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring the Emmy-nominated actor. According to TV Line, the network will not be moving forward with Sullivan’s comedy pilot, which was set to revolve around Jake (Sullivan), a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor, and his 21-year-old daughter. The show would see Jake finding new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but he would find resistance from Asha’s controlling parents, who do not approve of the match.
ComicBook
Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
Comments / 0