How Bill Gates Almost Killed Xbox: 'This Is An Insult To Everything I've Done'

How Elon’s bizarre Twitter takeover saga could have just been a cover for him to sell $8.5 billion in Tesla stock
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk on Friday announced he was backing out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid, blaming the social media platform's alleged lack of transparency regarding bots on the site.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook
"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
We Found The Cheapest Way to Buy a PS5 & It’s Not From Where You’d Expect
Some times the best deals are where you least expect them, and that’s definitely the case if you’re a Playstation 5 fan scouring for the best deals on bundles online. It’s possible to get a PS5 for cheap and if you’re unfamiliar with the latest Playstation model, PS5 launched in November 2020 and quickly became one of the brand’s most popular consoles. As of 2022, it has sold over 13.4 million consoles— it even boasts a waitlist of hundreds of thousands of customers.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Jim Cramer Is Shocked This Stock Is At $2: 'I Think That The Risk Is Priced In'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is shocked to see 23andMe Holding Co. ME at $2. "At $2, I think that the risk is priced in," he added. When asked about Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI, Cramer said, "If it’s in the mall, I still can’t approve it."
Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have
As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022
Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
