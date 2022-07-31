'DC League of Super-Pets' Makes $41.4 Million at Global Box Office

collider.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck’s Return as Batman in ‘Aquaman 2’
Jason Momoa is spilling some secrets about “Aquaman 2.”. On Thursday, Momoa posted two photos of himself with Ben Affleck, who has played Batman in the past. Along with referencing their characters, he wrote on Instagram, “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are one of Hollywood's most notoriously private couples, but they're even more hush-hush regarding their three children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 after dating since 2000, welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012. In 2017, they were joined by twins Rumi and Sir.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Ben Affleck Returning for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Arthur Curry and Bruce Wayne are reteaming, with Jason Momoa revealing that Justice League costar Ben Affleck will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, after fans on a Warner Bros. bus tour apparently caught wind that Affleck was there filming with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAna de Armas Confronts the Dark Side of Celebrity as Marilyn Monroe in New Trailer for 'Blonde'Universal Releases Brief Teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'Netflix's 'The Witcher' Season 3 Halts Production Due to COVID Affleck previously announced his retirement as Batman in 2019, and has been open about personal...
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Upcoming movies: The most exciting new films coming in 2022 and beyond
From Black Adam to Black Panther 2, here are the best upcoming movies
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
Green Lantern and Blue Beetle Trend After Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Batgirl
DC and Warner Bros. shocked fans by announcing that the upcoming Batgirl movie has been shelved, and will not be released in theaters or HBO Max. The news that Batgirl has been canceled has caused a major uproar within the DC fandom – and has sparked anxiety about what other DC projects that have been announced – or are even in production – could be getting the ax, in the new era of Warner Bros. Discovery.
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel's Working Title Teases an Origin Story for the Massive Monsters
The highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is using “Origins” as a working title, teasing that the upcoming movie will explore the inception of the Titans and the ancient civilization that inhabited Hollow Earth. The Australian news report 7News Brisbane revealed the news just a few days after the sequel began filming. The news was also confirmed through a set photo released by the Twitter account KDM_Monsters.
DC's 'Super-Pets' tops N.America box office
Animated superhero pic "DC League of Super-Pets" pulled in an estimated $23 million this weekend in a moderate opening that still managed to top the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. In second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was last weekend's box office topper, Universal's horror flick "Nope" from director Jordan Peele.
Beyoncé's $42M Bel-Air Hilltop Mansion: Peek Inside
Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, is now in stores. Although it is her first solo album since Lemonade in 2016, she was very busy in the interim. One of those big projects was the 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign. The main commercial featured her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
'The Watcher in the Woods': How Disney's Attempt at Horror Still Has No Real Ending
Screen legend Bette Davis led Disney’s valiant but flawed attempt at the horror genre. The Watcher in the Woods began development in the late-1970s after the rights were secured to Florence Engel Randall’s young adult novel. Turmoil plagued the filming process with producers often intervening to tone down the movie much to the frustrations of director John Hough. At the time, Hough was best known for the 1973 movie The Legend of Hell House, a haunted house horror certainly not for younger audiences. With Disney wanting to maintain their family-friendly approach, The Watcher in the Woods could not afford to go too dark. Nevertheless, there is an unsettling atmosphere to the film, and while there is no bad language, violence, or sexual content, it is chilling from the first minute. Hough uses nerve-shredding POV shots to suggest a dangerous presence nearby with malignant intentions for the unsuspecting protagonists. For all its high points, the movie was not well-received at the time of its release and several different endings were shot to try and rectify audience’s dissatisfaction. Since then, it has developed a cult following, but many still remain understandably unhappy with the movie’s conclusion.
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Scrapped at Warner Bros. Amid Cost-Savings Push
In a surprising development, Warner Bros. will no longer be releasing Batgirl, the DC film that already completed shooting and was expected to arrive on HBO Max this year. The unusual move comes after a change in leadership at Warners, with newly installed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav prioritizing cost-cutting measures and refocusing Warners on creating theatrical films rather than projects for streaming, as had been a priority for former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Batgirl was budgeted at around $80 million, with costs rising to nearly $90 million due to COVID-19 protocols. It’s a hefty sum, but significantly lower...
