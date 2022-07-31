'DC League of Super-Pets' Makes $41.4 Million at Global Box Office

Screen legend Bette Davis led Disney’s valiant but flawed attempt at the horror genre. The Watcher in the Woods began development in the late-1970s after the rights were secured to Florence Engel Randall’s young adult novel. Turmoil plagued the filming process with producers often intervening to tone down the movie much to the frustrations of director John Hough. At the time, Hough was best known for the 1973 movie The Legend of Hell House, a haunted house horror certainly not for younger audiences. With Disney wanting to maintain their family-friendly approach, The Watcher in the Woods could not afford to go too dark. Nevertheless, there is an unsettling atmosphere to the film, and while there is no bad language, violence, or sexual content, it is chilling from the first minute. Hough uses nerve-shredding POV shots to suggest a dangerous presence nearby with malignant intentions for the unsuspecting protagonists. For all its high points, the movie was not well-received at the time of its release and several different endings were shot to try and rectify audience’s dissatisfaction. Since then, it has developed a cult following, but many still remain understandably unhappy with the movie’s conclusion.

