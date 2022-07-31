ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Class ‘B’ Amateur State Tournament bracket announced

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Class ‘B’ Amateur Baseball State Tournament bracket has been announced. The bracket was drawn on a livestream on Sunday.

Here is a look at the bracket for 2022:

The Plankinton Gold Sox and Madison Broncos will kick-off this year’s tournament with the first game at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Then Garretson and the Plankinton Bankers will play in the second game of the tournament.

The Bankers join six other teams as champions from their district, including Milbank, Alexandria, Wynot, Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks, Larchwood and the Redfield Pheasants.

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage of the tournament both on-air and online throughout the tournament.

