Will Samsung surprise us with a rollable smartphone at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event?

Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
knowtechie.com
Samsung is teasing new folding phones for latest Unpacked event
Samsung is gearing up to unfold its next foldable devices at its Unpacked event on August 10. Last week, we got leaked marketing renders of the two devices. Now, Samsung is getting in on the act with a teaser video. In it, we see very carefully-crafted beams of light playing...
Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera specs may have leaked
Google made an unexpected move at I/O 2022 a few months ago in an attempt to put a stop to all the Pixel rumors floating around. The company unveiled its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet designs, which were already popping up in rumors at the time. But that hasn’t stopped leaks. And now, a developer might have stumbled upon the camera specs for multiple upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and the first Pixel foldable phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Best flip phones 2022
We understand that smartphones aren't for everybody. So whether you prefer a more straightforward experience or want the cheapest phone possible for calls, texts, and a little light browsing, these are the flip phones you should have on your radar.
TechRadar
OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10T is a phone we’ve been somewhat familiar with for a while, because in typical OnePlus fashion the company extensively teased it pre-launch, revealing many of the specs and features in the process. But now the phone has fully launched, so we know everything about it. And...
The Verge
OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price
After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
TechCrunch
OnePlus’ 10T arrives September 29, starting at $649
Turns out there’s plenty of lead time for the OnePlus 10T. Preorders of the device open just under a month from now, and the handset will finally start shipping September 29. So, plenty of time to make up your mind on that one. The device also maintains the company’s midtier pricing (though it’s begun edging a bit toward the higher end in recent years), starting at $649 for the 8 GB/128 GB version and $749 for 16 GB/256 GB.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
makeuseof.com
OPPO Reno8 Pro: Fall in Love With Your Smartphone Again
With its reflective body, strong performance, and flexibility for games, the OPPO Reno8 Pro has everything you would want in a top-end phone for a mid-range price. And perhaps more importantly, it’s so pleasant and simple to use that you might even fall in love with the OPPO Reno8 Pro.
The Galaxy Buds2 Pro might be Samsung's most expensive earbuds to date
Samsung is preparing to hold its second Unpacked event of the year, and there's likely a lot in store. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are rumored to be announced, and we also expect the company's Galaxy Watch5 series. We'll also likely see what Samsung has in store in the audio department. We've seen rumors and leaks of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which will take over from the Buds Pro as Samsung's most premium earbuds to date, and a new rumor suggests these new headphones will be more expensive than their predecessors.
A Pixel Fold clue has been spotted in Google's own camera software
Rumors around the Google Pixel Fold – a foldable phone with Google branding – have been swirling for several years at this point, but a new development makes us think that a launch might now be imminent. As spotted by Android Police (opens in new tab), the latest...
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might launch with an unexpected new name
We’ve been fully expecting Samsung to launch a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, but while those two phones are still expected, it sounds like they might land with slightly unexpected names. According to leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab), Samsung...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung's inventive cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 leak
A retailer has revealed numerous cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung's next flagship smartphones. Both due on August 10, the pair should also feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, up from the Snapdragon 888 powering the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Incidentally, Galaxus also briefly listed screen protectors for this year's Galaxy Z devices, which remain viewable via Google Cache.
Google Camera 8.6 update throws fuel on the Pixel Fold fire
It's Pixel 6a release day, but Google isn't solely focused on its newest phone. The company's rolling out a fresh version of its camera app for Pixels, and it's one of the most substantial we've seen in ages. While it might seem like user-facing changes are few and far between, a handful of hints towards future Google hardware make this one of the most intriguing software updates in a long time.
Phone Arena
Rumored Nothing Phone (1) Lite with plain glass back and 5000mAh battery is not in the works
Last month we saw the introduction and the release of the Nothing Phone (1), the brainchild of former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who left OnePlus to start anew with Nothing. The company's first product, as you might already know, was the Nothing ear (1), a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. And while it is way too early to judge whether the Nothing Phone (1) has been a success, there is already a rumor involving a second handset for the company.
Phone Arena
Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable range
Although the names 'Galaxy Z Fold 4' and 'Flip 4' are not complicated per se, and roll off the tongue easier than, say, 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1', they are still quite a mouthful and a new rumor says that Samsung is planning to drop the letter Z. The...
AOL Corp
Motorola cancels Razr 2022 event at the very last minute
Today, at 7:30 a.m. ET, Motorola was supposed to launch two new smartphones: the foldable Moto Razr 2022 and the flagship Moto X30 Pro. Despite numerous teasers ahead of the event, which was to take place in China, the company has now scrapped the whole thing, literally a few hours before launch (via Android Authority).
Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch canceled, and it’s not clear why
The first big phone launch of August has been canceled at the last minute as the Motorola event set for today will no longer go ahead. The brand has spent the last few weeks teasing the Motorola Razr 2022 foldable and the X30 Pro flagship. Today, an event was set to take place in China, where both phones were expected to be unveiled. The event was set for 7:30 AM EST, but the company announced it was canceled a couple of hours before the launch was scheduled to begin.
How to find downloads on your Android phone
Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
Android Police
