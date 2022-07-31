Clarkston man critically injured in single-vehicle crash

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.

