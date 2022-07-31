Clarkston man critically injured in single-vehicle crash

www.theoaklandpress.com
Alcohol and distracted driving suspected in Sandusky woman’s Friday crash
Sanilac County Sheriff deputies say that alcohol and distracted driving were at play during a late night ride that resulted in a woman driving into an unoccupied building. Deputies received the call about 1:04 a.m. Friday morning, responding with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to the scene at West Sanilac and Ubly Roads in Elmer Township.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was eastbound...
Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
$1M bond for driver in crash that killed 2 charity bicyclists including Oakland County attorney Michael Salhaney
An Ionia County woman suspected of being intoxicated when she drove her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride, killing two — including an Oakland County attorney — was arraigned Monday in 64-A District Court. Mandy Marie Benn is jailed on a $1 million bond, charged with:
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Gratiot near 8 Mile Road, just on the border of Detroit and Eastpointe.
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured.
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
