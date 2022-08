For all the positivity emanating from Manchester United this summer, there will be only one topic dominating Erik ten Hag's first Carrington news conference on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo's future, almost certainly, will be top of the agenda. Then, questions about his early exit following the friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Next, there's likely to be an enquiry about Ten Hag's animated touchline conversation with Ronaldo during the 1-1 draw with the Spanish side on Sunday, before the debate moves on to the Portuguese striker's role in the team this season. Everyone knows that he can score, but can he press? Or, more pertinently, does he want to?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO