Fulton County, OH

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 2 days ago
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Drainage Collections Report Heard

REPORT GIVEN … Williams County Drainage Engineer Brian Fritsch gave a Collections report to Williams County Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel at the July 28, 2022 session. Assistant Clerk Robin Kemp and engineer Todd Roth were also present. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County JFS Recognizes August As Child Support Awareness Month

August is Child Support Awareness month. As such, Ohio has joined with other states across the nation to designate August as “Child Support Awareness Month.”. Williams County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) would like to offer the following Amnesty Programs for the month of August ONLY to allow local cases to be brought into compliance:
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

New Tiffin mayor, three new council members begin time in office

TIFFIN, Ohio — Four people are starting new elected positions in Tiffin even though none of them ran for office. This city's chaotic summer reached its peak last month when then-Councilman Zack Perkins was appointed mayor, but resigned the next day. WTOL 11 learned various allegations, including sexual misconduct, were made against Perkins by a concerned citizen.
TIFFIN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election

(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 1

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 1. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man charged in downtown riot to remain on community control

A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use. Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail. Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election

(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
OHIO STATE
wlen.com

Today Marks Beginning of Sand Creek Highway Bridge Project

Sand Creek, MI – The day has finally come… for the Sand Creek Highway bridge project to begin. The Michigan Department of Transportation, as part of a bridge-bundling program, will replace the superstructure, and patch the substructure. The project is scheduled to take about 90 days to complete.
SAND CREEK, MI
wktn.com

FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event

Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TARTA hub closed until further notice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Primary Election Day 2022 is Tomorrow; What to Know Before you Vote

Adrian, MI – Tomorrow is August Primary election day in Michigan. Depending on where you live in Lenawee County, you might have a pretty full ballot of choices to make. Everything from school millage renewals, to state senator, to state representative, to district court judge, to congressional candidates, to county commission…all will be decided by the people. Certain primary winners will be on the ballot again in November for the general election.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
toledocitypaper.com

Learn about Tuesday’s primary election candidates

The Toledo Primary Election will take place on August 2, 2022, with polls open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Current and valid photo identification or another government document showing voter’s name and address is required at the polls to vote. To find the voting location closest to you, visit the pollfinder at ohio.gov. For more information, visit the Lucas County Board of Elections website at lucascountyohiovotes.gov and the candidate websites linked below.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears

A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
MILLBURY, OH

