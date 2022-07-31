Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race

vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Post
1830s ‘Slave Cabin’ removed by Airbnb has ties to Vicksburg’s namesake family
Airbnb removed a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin” from its listing Monday after a New Orleans lawyer went on social media to criticize and question why any place used to house slaves could be used as a bed and breakfast. Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from...
WLBT
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A “slave cabin” located in Greenville, Mississippi, has been removed from Airbnb after a TikTok video criticizing the property went viral, according to NBC News. In the description, the Panther Burn Cottage on the Belmont Plantation was described as a “1830s slave cabin.”
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told WAPT-TV that floodwaters surrounded his office in Canton. “All of the staff, they pretty much got stranded there in the office,” Bramlett said. “We were able to get the cars out of there and everybody is safe and all of our people are out. Now, we’re just hoping the office doesn’t flood.”
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
WAPT
'We object to the boil-water notice,' Jackson mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city objects to the latestboil-water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health. "We object because we do not feel it is consistent with what is taking place," Lumumba said Monday during a news briefing at City Hall. The...
teslarati.com
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
WLBT
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to build a storm shelter at your home, you could get some help from the state. MEMA is launching its Individual Safe Room Program to help residents of disaster-prone areas build a safe room or storm shelter. Funding from the state’s Backwater Flooding...
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Brandon, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-18 & Star Rd
Emergency responders were sent to the crash site, and at least one person was hurt following the accident. All lanes on both sides of the highway near the crash site were closed. The severity and number of resulting injuries have not been disclosed. An ongoing investigation into the cause of...
vicksburgnews.com
Need a new best friend? The Vicksburg Animal Shelter has one just for you.
The Vicksburg Animal Shelter has several dogs up for adoption of all shapes and sizes. Below are several photos posted by the shelter on Tuesday.
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
WLBT
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
