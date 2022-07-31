Pac-12 Media Day: George Kliavkoff's legacy may be as the right guy at the wrong time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- When you think of Virginia's linebacker, your mind quickly thinks of Nick Jackson. The veteran leader was one of 90 defensive players across the country that comprised the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. He led the ACC in tackles with 117 last season, which earned him a spot in the Second Team All-ACC accolades in 2021, the second-straight year he earned an All-ACC distinction. In his junior campaign, he compiled six tackles for loss, broke up two passes and was credited with six quarterback hurries. He recorded seven double-digit tackling efforts and his 9.8 tackles per game ranked 14th in the country.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO