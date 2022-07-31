Pac-12 Media Day: George Kliavkoff's legacy may be as the right guy at the wrong time

247sports.com
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
UCLA Has Stunningly Shifted to a Transfer Recruiting Approach
If you had any doubts before, it's now very certain UCLA has decided to take an unconventional path in recruiting by trying to fill out its 2023 recruiting class mostly through the transfer portal...
Coach Roc plays major role for Auburn's newest commitment
Ashley Williams is Auburn's newest commitment. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Paris details Gamecocks plan for last scholarship
South Carolina landed a huge piece for its 2022-23 team on July 23 when five-star forward GG Jackson committed to head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks. With Jackson on board, the Gamecocks now have one scholarship left to use for this season. Paris joined Heath Cline on 107.5 The...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Ranking Pac-12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment
The Pac-12 is losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as college conference realignment continues. Will it add any teams in college conference expansion? Speculation and rumors surrounding the...
College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
NFL・
UVA coach Clint Sintim discusses the linebacker room as Virginia begins fall camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- When you think of Virginia's linebacker, your mind quickly thinks of Nick Jackson. The veteran leader was one of 90 defensive players across the country that comprised the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. He led the ACC in tackles with 117 last season, which earned him a spot in the Second Team All-ACC accolades in 2021, the second-straight year he earned an All-ACC distinction. In his junior campaign, he compiled six tackles for loss, broke up two passes and was credited with six quarterback hurries. He recorded seven double-digit tackling efforts and his 9.8 tackles per game ranked 14th in the country.
Four-star guard Chris Johnson announces commitment to Kansas
Fresh off a national championship, Kansas basketball is on the board in the class of 2023. On Tuesday night, Chris Johnson — a four-star guard — announced his commitment to Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Johnson picks the Jayhawks over a wealth of offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas and UCLA. He amassed 18 total offers during the recruiting process.
Four-star guard Trey Green set to announce college decision on Saturday
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
College basketball rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for 2022-23
Some of college basketball's teams have already started practice for the 2022-23 season as they prepare for exhibition trips outside of the country. And that means the college hoops season is just a few months away. Which team will cut down the nets in 2022-23? ESPN's Jeff Borzello updated his...
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M
After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
