Seahawks try out former 1st-round pick Reuben Foster. He hasn’t played since 2018

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady
The NFL came down with it's findings for the Miami Dolphins' tampering efforts for Tom Brady. Per source, Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not face any punishment from the tampering.
Former Washington LB Reuben Foster Works Out with Seahawks; NFL Return?
A new chapter for the former Washington linebacker?
Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?
Reuben Foster hasn't played an NFL down in four years.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News
With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1. At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver is Flashing Early in Training Camp
According to Buccaneers' head coach, Todd Bowles, wide receiver Russell Gage has stood out amongst the team's wide receiver group.
A.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers Deal
A.J. Brown responded to reports that the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $73.5 million deal by throwing shade at his former team, the Tennessee Titans. $58.1 million of Samuel's contract is guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was traded to the Eagles, earlier this...
Panthers Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Morning
On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of cornerback Devin Jones. In order to make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Parchment started his college football career at Northern Illinois before transferring to Kansas. After two seasons with the Jayhawks, he transferred to Florida State.
'Say The Word, I'm Gone!': Dan Quinn Reveals Talk with Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy
"There will be a time when I’m definitely interested” in being a head coach for the second time, said Quinn.
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
