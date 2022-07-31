ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

10NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
State
Illinois State
ClutchPoints

Legendary Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passes away at 89 years old

Not long after the announcement of the passing of one Black legend in Bill Russell came another. Nichelle Nichols, known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series and numerous other Star Trek projects, died Saturday night of natural causes at 89 years old. Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, posted a message on her […] The post Legendary Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passes away at 89 years old appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing Star Trek Icon, Dead at 89

Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died. She was 89 years old. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, confirmed the news with a message posted to Nichols' Facebook page. It read, "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Mae Jemison
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Sally Ride
Person
William Shatner
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
George Takei
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy