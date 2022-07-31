Boston Celtics Bill Russell Dead At 88

www.wccbcharlotte.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Could the Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade rumor saga finally be coming to an end for the Boston Celtics?
Could the Boston Celtics saga surrounding rumors the team had been in talks with Brooklyn Nets about trading star Celtics wing Jaylen Brown for veteran forward Kevin Durant finally be coming to an end? According to new reporting from Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, the Nets’ front office will meet with Durant this week, though precisely what the purposes of that meeting might be remain unknown.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Past & Present Knicks Pay Tribute to Bill Russell
Knicks representatives paid tribute to the late Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
‘Lakers and Celtics fans can agree’: Jeanie Buss’ heartfelt tribute for Bill Russell after passing
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. There are very few things that can unite the loyal supporters of these storied franchises. One of them is the passing of the late, great Bill Russell. Lakers team owner Jeanie...
Celtics reportedly add Haverhill native Noah Vonleh to training camp roster
Vonleh spent last season with the Shanghai Sharks. The Celtics added big man Noah Vonleh to their training camp roster on Monday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Vonleh, who is from Haverhill, was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. He originally attended Haverhill High School before transferring to NEPSAC prep school New Hampton in New Hampshire as a junior.
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Trade Mavs Can Offer For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown
The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a successful 2021-22 NBA season. A trip to the Conference Finals qualifies as a victory for an organization built around 23-year-old Luka Doncic. With that said, they could use some help. After all, as prodigiously talented as Doncic is, he’ll always run into teams with a...
Boston Celtics release memorial video for NBA, civil rights icon Bill Russell
To the Boston Celtics and much of the world, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell is the greatest champion of all time in the sport of basketball. How he revolutionized the game in terms of verticality, defense, and cerebrality all while having not only the time but a compulsion to be at the forefront of the US Civil Rights movement was, as the Celtics themselves put it, “unthinkable” before Russell.
Dan Shaughnessy, Terrence Moore discuss Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's impact
If Boston Globe sports journalist Dan Shaughnessy is known for anything, it is his ability to be critical of Boston sports figures regardless of the context. But when news broke of the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, the notoriously disputatious Shaughnessy had nothing but praise for the 11-time Celtics champion and pivotal figure in the US Civil Rights movement of the 1960s up to this very day in an appearance on CNN to discuss the legacy of Russell on the league and wider world.
Woj: Boston Celtics ink veteran big man Noah Vonleh to camp deal
Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have reportedly signed big man Noah Vonleh to a one-year deal with the hopes of making the 2022-23 Celtics regular-season roster. The signing comes on the heels of Boston offering former Houston Rockets center Bruno Cabloco a camp deal earlier in the day on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
For Boston's Cedric Maxwell, Celtics icon Bill Russell is the greatest winner in history
From one champion to another, Boston Celtics alumnus and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell wants us all to know that he believes Celtics Hall of Famer and civil rights fighter Bill Russell is the greatest winner in the history of North American sports. A former Celtics Finals MVP and champion in his own right as well as a host of a major Boston Celtics radio network, Maxwell had plenty of things to say about the remarkable life of his friend and hero after news broke of his passing this past Sunday.
Comments / 0