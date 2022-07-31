Police investigating accident in East Liverpool

www.wytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
WYTV.com
Newton Falls man killed in Southington Twp. crash
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Newton Falls was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Chase Baker was traveling north on Route 534 in front of Southington Schools when he lost control and crashed near the school’s driveway. He was thrown from the Kawasaki Ninja 650 he was riding, troopers said.
WYTV.com
Police say drunk driver hit Canfield’s digital speed sign
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say was over two times the legal limit to be driving hit a digital speed sign. Officers were called about 11:42 a.m. Sunday to Brookpark Drive after someone called 911 to report that someone hit the digital speed sign there. When...
Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a one-vehicle crash killed a 55-year-old Canton man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man
On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler's attorney's request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial.
explore venango
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
Defendant in explosives case taken into custody at arraignment
An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
WYTV.com
Portion of South Avenue being resurfaced
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of South Avenue will be resurfaced next week, between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will extend through October 2022. The work will include resurfacing, pavement markings, traffic detectors, pavement repair and curb and...
WYTV.com
Police identify catalytic converter theft suspect in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody. New video shows 32-year-old Nicholas Brown driving away from the scene at Phil Godfrey Ford. Greenville Police posted a picture of Brown on their Facebook page,...
butlerradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft
Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
explore venango
Local Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault After Striking Victim in Head With Piece of Wood
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly striking a woman in the head with a piece of wood during a dispute in Clintonville Borough on Saturday night. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Franklin Man Seriously Injured After Side-by-Side Struck by SUV on Bredinsburg Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured after his side-by-side was struck by an SUV on Bredinsburg Road on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, along Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Forward Township Crash
One person was injured following a crash that occurred Saturday morning in Forward Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling on Marburger Road near Watters Station Road in Forward Township just after 10am when they allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Authorities say that the unidentified driver was then struck by a motorcycle driven by 67-year-old Rickie Jackson of Butler.
WFMJ.com
Police catch couple accused of stealing $888 worth of goods from Boardman GFS
Two people from Mercer County were arrested in Boardman after being accused of driving away with $888 worth of groceries from the GFS without paying. The manager of the Gordon Food Services store on South Avenue told police that the man filled a shopping cart with items, including a beef ribeye slab priced at $200.
Comments / 0