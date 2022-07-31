Boil water advisory issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods

www.wtae.com
Parts of Pittsburgh's Northside under precautionary boil water advisory
Several hundred households in Pittsburgh’s Northside are being asked to boil their water as a precaution after a water main break Saturday. Officials with the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the break caused a loss in water pressure, which can result in bacterial contaminants entering the water. There were about 460 households under the precautionary advisory in parts of Perry South, Fineview and the Central Northside.
Pittsburgh cooling centers being activated as temperatures rise
With high temperatures in the forecast, Pittsburgh's CitiParks is opening five cooling centers through Thursday. The centers will be open until 7 p.m. CitiParks. The city will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees. Take a look at the addresses below to...
Boil Water Advisory in place for nearly 500 North Side homes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A boil water advisory is in effect for more than 450 homes on the North Side. A water main break in the area of Perry South, Fineview, and Central Northside. The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said a section of an 8-inch water main broke around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening on Perrysville Avenue. The PWSA is testing water if it's safe to drink. PWSA is keeping the boil water advisory in place until further notice. Water buffaloes have been placed on LaFayette Avenue and Perrysville Avenue for affected customers.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
NWS Pittsburgh: 2 tornadoes touched down during severe weather Monday
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The National Weather Service Pittsburgh announced that their survey teams found two tornadoes touched down in our region during Monday’s severe weather. The survey teams found damage tracks from the tornadoes. The first tornado happened near the intersection of Washington County; Ohio County, West Virginia;...
Trees, power lines down after possible tornado in Greene County
WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A possible tornado touched down in Greene County Monday evening. The service had issued a tornado warning, and at one point, the alert said that a tornado was reported near Waynesburg. Video that showed a funnel cloud in the Graysville area was shared by a Pittsburgh's...
No record of McKeesport or its contractors notifying PA One Call prior to explosion at worksite
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed there's no record of the contractors or the city of McKeesport notifying Pennsylvania One Call of the work being done at the city-owned former YWCA building which precededan explosion there Tuesday morning. Such notification is required by state law, so...
Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
From Above and Below See How The New Fern Hollow Bridge Is Taking Shape
PennDOT is hoping to provide a Christmas present to beleaguered commuters in Regent Square and Squirrel Hill – the opening of the new Fern Hollow Bridge. Compare that 11-month timeline to the projected three-year project to repaint the Neville Bridge, which carries Interstate 79 over the Ohio River. Within...
5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods will split $527,345 for community improvement projects
Certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh get a lot of attention and investment. Others clearly do not. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Neighborhood Initiatives Fund Program hopes to rectify that by giving a boost to projects in underserved communities. Since 2019, the URA initiative has invested nearly $2 million in 37 projects...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
Tornado warning expires
UPDATE: The tornado warning has now expired. PREVIOUS: The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Fayette County until 8:45 p.m. Monday. The earlier warnings for Greene and Washington counties have expired. Live updates from Pittsburgh's Action Weather in the video player above. At 8:27...
Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow
Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports
A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
1 dead after garbage truck slams into homes in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — Emergency and gas crews were on the scene of a crash in Wilmerding, Allegheny County, where a garbage truck crashed into two homes on Patton Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Watch the report from Wilmerding: Click the video player above. The Wilmerding Fire Marshal told Pittsburgh's...
