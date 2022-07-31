Small brush fire breaks out along the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass on Sunday

www.vvng.com
AOL Corp
Oak Fire live update: Wildfire ‘moving fast,’ jumps road and now threatens structures
A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park quickly spread in the mountainous terrain of Mariposa County threatening to destroy more than 1,000 structures going into late Friday night. All the while, crews had not yet established any type of containment early on against the Oak Fire that had been burning...
Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year
The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres
Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
Three men go missing in California after rescuing child struggling in river, officials say
Officials say three men are missing after they jumped into a California river to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the water. The men and the child were a part of a larger group of people who were camping and fishing close to the river. KCRA's Erin Heft reports.July 5, 2022.
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
CBS News
Update: Dozens sheltering inside PG&E powerhouse safely evacuated; Electra Fire over 3,000 acres
JACKSON (CBS13) — After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety from the Electra Fire late Monday. authorities confirmed. Sacramento affiliate CBS 13 reported the last group was able to leave the powerhouse by around 10:45 p.m. They were stranded there as the fast-moving wildfire burned in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line southeast of Jackson.
US News and World Report
California's Oak Fire Spreads Uncontained Toward Yosemite
(Reuters) -Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly and unpredictably grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations. Fueled by extreme heat and tinder-dry forests and underbrush, the...
Highway 38 closed at Valley of the Falls Drive due to mud on roadway
The Highway 38 route to Big Bear has been shut down while road crews work to clean up mudslides caused by rain in the mountains near Angelus Oaks. It's unclear how long Valley of the Falls Drive will remain closed but residents of the mountain communities should adhere to the flash food warnings issued by the National Weather Service.CBSLA has learned that several cars are stuck in the mud, including a Caltrans truck.Monsoon moisture with scattered rain showers are expected to happen through Sunday evening for the Mountain communities, including Big Bear, and the Antelope Valley. The NWS said there is a strong risk of flash flooding the communities in the San Gabriel Valley mountains.
'Terrifying'—Oak Fire Threatens Yosemite Giant Sequoias as Tree Crowns Burn
The Oak Fire currently burning near Yosemite poses a risk to the National Park's giant sequoias, with emerging reports of burning tree crowns. As of 8 p.m. local time on July 25, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced on social media that the wildfire was now 17,241 acres in size, with only 16 percent contained by firefighters.
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
BBC
California wildfire: Two dead as firefighters battle McKinney blaze
Two people have been found dead amid a huge wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes in northern California. The bodies of the two dead were found inside a car in the driveway of a property caught in the blaze. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told ABC...
AOL Corp
Photos: California wildfire near Yosemite National Park grows
A wildfire that broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park in California has burned several thousand acres and led to evacuations of 3,000 residents in the area, as an ongoing heat wave continued to bake much of the country over the weekend. (On Saturday, California's Death Valley reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and Palm Springs, Calif., hit 114 degrees.)
Deadly McKinney Fire continues to burn out of control across Northern California
The state's largest fire this year only grew stronger on Monday, surpassing 55,000 acres of destruction and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state, leaving fatalities and structural damage in its wake. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days will only cause more trouble for firefighters trying to contain the monster blaze.
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. “It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple...
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
