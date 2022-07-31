World Champion Twirler Passing Baton to Next Generation

dallasexpress.com
McKinney ISD junior takes her talent from DFW to world stage
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Alyssa Banales makes the jump to 11th grade, she'll bring a special accomplishment back with her next week, when McKinney North High School begins class.She said "I still have a long ways to go, but I'm gonna be down this path for a long time. I'm excited to see where it takes me, but I'm proud to see how far I've gotten." To measure how much ground Banales has covered in the sport of track and field, this weekend she'll be competing in the Under 20 World Championships for Team USA, held in...
Exclusive: Top Commit Austin Novosad On Why He Stuck With Baylor
The four-star quarterback is staying home.
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas
When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
How to make the perfect compound butter with this recipe from Frisco steakhouse III Forks
Want a secret ingredient that will enhance your streak? Compound butter (my mouth is watering as I type this).
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Tickets for 36th Annual GrapeFest Now Available
Tickets for the 36th annual GrapeFest are now on sale. The four-day fall festival runs from September 15-18, 2022, in Grapevine and features signature events, like the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, and the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience. Sponsored by Bank of the West, GrapeFest is the largest...
Chewters Chocolate Factory Taste-Tests Texas
Canada-based Chewters Chocolates will expand business operations to Texas with a new, state-of-the-art chocolate factory. The 189,000-square-foot facility, which is being developed on a 10-acre plot of land in Phase II of the Rockwall Technology Park, will have up to four chocolate production lines. It will also have warehousing, office space, and a small retail store, according to a July 25 press release from the Rockwall Economic Development Corporation (REDC).
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
Local ISD Hired Teachers ‘On the Spot’
Fort Worth Independent School District held a job fair where teachers were hired immediately if they met the necessary qualifications. Calling the event a “Back-to-School Hiring Extravaganza,” the school district sought to fill empty positions with new employees for the upcoming school year. Hoping to fill roughly 350...
