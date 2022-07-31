The Beautiful Project Duff Goldman Finally Finished For His Daughter

Over the past few years, fans have watched the Discovery show Alaskan Bush People very closely to see if what they see is real. The Brown family, led by Ami Brown, has been through a lot since father Billy Brown died. Ami was Billy’s wife and has been overseeing a number of different issues. Well, one rumor that has caught fire is around whether or not they do live in the wild. Back in 2017, Ami was dealing with a cancer battle and the family reportedly lived in a $2.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills. While they might have done this, the show depicts the family living off the land.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO