The Beautiful Project Duff Goldman Finally Finished For His Daughter

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
After 90 Day Fiancé's Julia Trubkina Shared Alleged Reason For Happily Ever After Absence, Yara Dufren Dropped A Shady Response
A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is on the way, and it has the strongest cast of returnees we’ve seen in a while. Of course, some entertaining couples were left out of the fun, including Julia Trubkina and her husband Brandon Gibbs. Julia shared an alleged reason why she wasn’t included in the spinoff, and the reason was so spicy that Yara Dufren evidently had to respond.
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Bennett Jordan Engaged to Emily Chen 1 Year After Starting Their ‘Secret Relationship’
He put a ring on it! Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan popped the question to Emily Chen after one year of dating — and shared a romantic video of the two loved up in post-engagement bliss. “We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in […]
Lindsay Lohan Seen in 1st Photos With Mom Dina & Siblings Since Surprise Marriage
Marriage is certainly looking good on Lindsay Lohan! In the first photos with her family since she secretly married her beau Bader Shammas, the Mean Girls star, 36, was all smiles leaving a Broadway show on Saturday, July 30. Flanked by her mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali and brother Cody, Lindsay was spotted at the MJ The Musical wearing a lovely white summer frock, simple yet chic black flats and a plethora of jewelry including that wedding ring!
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen celebrates daughter Lucy's 3-month milestone with gorgeous pic
The Bravo TV host shared an Instagram portrait celebrating the milestone — with her full head of hair and gorgeous blue eyes. "Three months!" Cohen, 54, captioned his post. Four days earlier, Cohen shared a video of Lucy sitting on his lap with a quizzical expression while he serenaded her with The Grateful Dead's "Candyman."
Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California
Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio. Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Score MASSIVE Home Sale After Moving to Their Farm
Recently, Matt Roloff sold part of the farm, igniting division within his family. Jeremy and Audrey accepted years ago that Matt would never hand over the farm to them. They made their own plans, buying their very own family farm. But their new life means saying goodbye to their old one.
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Does the Brown Family Really Live in Rumored Multimillion-Dollar Mansion?
Over the past few years, fans have watched the Discovery show Alaskan Bush People very closely to see if what they see is real. The Brown family, led by Ami Brown, has been through a lot since father Billy Brown died. Ami was Billy’s wife and has been overseeing a number of different issues. Well, one rumor that has caught fire is around whether or not they do live in the wild. Back in 2017, Ami was dealing with a cancer battle and the family reportedly lived in a $2.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills. While they might have done this, the show depicts the family living off the land.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony
The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
Melissa Gilbert Traded the City Life for a Quiet Life in Upstate New York! Tour Her Lovely Cottage
Starring in Little House on the Prairie for nine seasons taught Melissa Gilbert so much! In fact, the Emmy nominee used her character as the inspiration behind her real-life move to a small town in upstate New York. She purchased a beautiful cottage in the Catskills with her husband, Timothy Busfield, in 2018.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
Mashed
