Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Week One Update

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'
Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Lions' Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell: 'If he wants me to run through a wall, I'm going to do it'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the monumental task ahead of him of trying to take a team known for ineptitude and losing and turning them into a champion. That will be easier said than done for Campbell, especially as a first-time head coach entering just his second season in Detroit, but getting early buy-in from his star players will surely help his cause.
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown arrested on criminal speeding charges
Arizona Cardinals top wideout DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was traded to the Cardinals during the opening round of the spring's NFL Draft and was expected to soak up many of Hopkins' target over the first month-plus of action.
Dolphin’s (Bama) Tua Tagovailoa is Married!
Tua Tagovailoa is Married! Football fans didn’t even know Tua had a significant other, so this comes as quiet a surprise. According to Andy Slater of WMEN-AM, a clergy man leaked the news. The marriage was confirmed by the Broward County, Florida Clerk. The marriage license was applied for on July 15, while the ceremony was held just three days later.
Rams' Aaron Donald named as 'GOAT' DT over 'Mean' Joe Greene
Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald remarked back in January that the only thing missing from his Hall-of-Fame résumé was "being a world champion," something he and his teammates remedied when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. The subsequent spring, a confident Donald said that he's only gotten "better with age."
Lions Signing WR Maurice Alexander, Waiving RB Greg Bell
Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020. He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Starts and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.
Dolphins' owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks following a league investigation into tampering and tanking allegations from 2019-22. A six-month probe led by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White found the club had "impermissible communications" with Tom...
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reveals plan for Deebo Samuel after contract extension
Deebo Samuel earned his money as a jack-of-all-trades for the San Francisco 49ers, and that's not meant to be a slight. Samuel can literally do everything as an offensive weapon for San Francisco. Whether he's running the ball, blocking, or being utilized as one of the more explosive wide receivers in football, there's little Samuel can't do.
Steelers RB Jeremy McNichols out for season with reported shoulder injury
It was learned last week that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed veteran running back Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract and released veteran running back and special teams operative Trey Edmunds. McNichols' chances of finding a home with the organization ended before the first preseason game scheduled for Aug. 13.
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs gets new nickname from CB Eric Stokes
Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.
A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants
Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
