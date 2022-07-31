ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Week One Update

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp

Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays

The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021

The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Packers building an elite offensive line

The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lions' Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell: 'If he wants me to run through a wall, I'm going to do it'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the monumental task ahead of him of trying to take a team known for ineptitude and losing and turning them into a champion. That will be easier said than done for Campbell, especially as a first-time head coach entering just his second season in Detroit, but getting early buy-in from his star players will surely help his cause.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dolphin’s (Bama) Tua Tagovailoa is Married!

Tua Tagovailoa is Married! Football fans didn’t even know Tua had a significant other, so this comes as quiet a surprise. According to Andy Slater of WMEN-AM, a clergy man leaked the news. The marriage was confirmed by the Broward County, Florida Clerk. The marriage license was applied for on July 15, while the ceremony was held just three days later.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football
Yardbarker

Rams' Aaron Donald named as 'GOAT' DT over 'Mean' Joe Greene

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald remarked back in January that the only thing missing from his Hall-of-Fame résumé was "being a world champion," something he and his teammates remedied when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. The subsequent spring, a confident Donald said that he's only gotten "better with age."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lions Signing WR Maurice Alexander, Waiving RB Greg Bell

Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020. He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Starts and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dolphins' owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks

The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks following a league investigation into tampering and tanking allegations from 2019-22. A six-month probe led by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White found the club had "impermissible communications" with Tom...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs gets new nickname from CB Eric Stokes

Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants

Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy