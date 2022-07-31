Missing Spanish Fork man emerges from Payson Canyon

ksltv.com
Man killed in SLC autoped crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday and was 90 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Springville fire has burned 60 acres, is 10% contained, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Utah –On Tuesday morning Springville officials reported that the Springville fire that began Monday afternoon had burned 60 acres and was 10% contained. The fire began Monday in the area of 1400 North Main Street, and was pushed uphill by wind. Utah Fire Info reported via Facebook that...
ksl.com
Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in
HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Skateboarder killed, motorcyclist critically injured in separate Salt Lake City crashes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skateboarder was killed and a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following separate accidents in Salt Lake City, police said. At 9:15 p.m., a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash at 1440 S. Main that...
KSLTV
Utah man dies after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A Payson, Utah, man died Saturday afternoon while recreating at an Idaho waterfall. Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said Corey Grant Collard, 31, was at Pillar Falls when “he got his foot caught in the main chute of the falls” and was sucked underwater.
KSLTV
One dead after SLC motorcycle crash; third serious crash in 12 hours
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a motorcycle crash on 1300 East near 2300 South. The crash happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday and officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said southbound 1300 East will be closed at 2100 South for several hours.
KUTV
Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about, or provide any statements...
KSLTV
Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
KSLTV
Police release video of 2020 shooting at MTC, ask public for info
PROVO, Utah — Police released new footage of a shooting that happened in the early morning hours at the Provo Missionary Training Center in 2020. The video was posted on Facebook Wednesday — the two-year anniversary of the incident. Officials with the BYU Police Department also renewed their...
kjzz.com
Several homes threatened after brush fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Several homes were threatened after a brush fire broke out in Tooele. The fire, officially named the Meadowbrook Fire, ignited on Sunday in the Pine Canyon area of Tooele, around 1000 North and Droubay Road. No closures or evacuations were ordered. More from 2News. Calls...
KSLTV
Stolen and killed livestock reports on the rise in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Agriculture said it has seen an alarming increase in the number of reported missing and killed livestock over the last few years. So far this year, the UDAF has investigated 77 reports of missing cattle, five reports of missing horses and mules, and one sheep. Seven of those animals were recovered.
Gephardt Daily
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
House fire in South Jordan causes over $150k in damage
A fire that began in the garage and started to spread into a home in South Jordan late Monday night caused over $150,000 in damage.
KSLTV
Utah police agencies participate in national ‘Night Out’
Local police agencies are holding what they call Night Out events to promote safe neighborhoods and strengthen relationships between law enforcement and residents. Night Out is a yearly national event held by multiple police organizations across the county in August. Here are the agencies holding events for Tuesday:. Other agencies...
KSLTV
$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings
SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Utah County Sheriff IDs man missing in Payson Canyon; drones to perform grid search
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man missing in Payson Canyon as Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, and revealed the search plan for Saturday night. The ground search has been scaled back, says a social...
