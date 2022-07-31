Hiker collapses, dies on Mount Washington trail

www.wmur.com
Related
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the man who died was from Connecticut. The New Hampshire Conservation Officer confirmed that the man who died was from Missouri. CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker’s body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the […]
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man wanted in NH abduction recently seen in Mass.
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a recent abduction, authorities announced Tuesday. Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction of a woman in...
Troy, NH man on motorcycle killed in crash
"Witnesses observed the motorcycle traveling at an excessive rate of speed while passing other vehicles prior to the crash." A man from Troy, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep on Route 12, New Hampshire State Police said. Alexander Barbur, 27, was traveling northbound...
WMUR.com
Investigators: Illegal campfire may have ignited wildfire in Pawtuckaway State Park
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — Investigators said an illegal campfire may have started the flames were burning Tuesday in Pawtuckaway State Park. The fire burned deep into the ground layer in a remote area. The crews that were working in the hot and humid conditions had to do a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday.
WMUR.com
3-alarm fire burns at apartment building in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire Tuesday at an apartment building in Manchester. Sixteen people were displaced in the fire on Beech Street, officials said. The fire started at around noon somewhere between the garage and the main structure of the building, officials said.
Man charged with killing mother at sea to stay in jail
BURLINGTON, Vt. - The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday.U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied Nathan Carman's request to be released, saying he is a flight risk and potential danger due to the seriousness of the charges, lack of strong family, employment or community connections "and his involvement with firearms and the ongoing feud with his family" over his late grandfather's inheritance.Crawford said the evidence regarding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Police: Driver clocked going 161 mph on I-93 in NH
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A man was arrested after a state trooper clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was behind the wheel of an orange sports car that sped past a New Hampshire state trooper at 161 mph, according to State Police.
WMUR.com
‘Pack a Pack’ drive underway; school supplies donated by Granite Staters begin arriving
CONCORD, N.H. — WMUR’s annual Pack a Pack school supply drive is underway. WMUR is teaming up with some incredible organizations to provide backpacks full of necessities for New Hampshire children. The goal is to give away 3,000 backpacks, along with nutritious snacks from the New Hampshire Food...
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Lowell, Massachusetts, home Sunday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. The DA's office said officers were called to a home on Loring Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
NH Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Convenience Store
A 27-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in front of a convenience store in Fitzwilliam. New Hampshire State Police identified the motorcyclist as Alexander Barbur, of Troy, NH. State troopers and Fitzwilliam police officers responded to Route 12, in front of the...
newportdispatch.com
Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Single-vehicle crash in Guilford leads to arrest
GUILFORD — A 19-year-old woman from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Guilford yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Coolidge Highway, by Tyler Hill Road, at around 8:50 p.m. Police identified the driver as Ashley S. Hasan, of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Hasan was placed under arrest for attempted...
whdh.com
Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
WMUR.com
Fisher Cats hold benefit night Wednesday for New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is still plenty of time to help donate to WMUR's Relief for Ukraine. More than $344,000 has been raised so far thanks to partners and viewers. >> How to donate to support Ukraine relief: Visit this link, text "NH4Ukraine" to 41444 or mail a check made out to Granite United Way with "NH 4 Ukraine" in the memo line to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101 <<
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Comments / 0