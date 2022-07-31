Harmful algae blooms at four island ponds

www.ack.net
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering
HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have...
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
Juvenile Humpback Whales Feed In Plymouth, NOAA Says Steer Clear
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — After a video of a humpback whale crashing down on a boat off Plymouth's coastline went viral, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a warning to boaters to keep their distance from juvenile whales active there. NOAA officials said onlookers should stay at...
The SouthCoast Is Seeing the Impact of the Significant Drought
It seems like only last week that cold rain was pelting the region, and we wondered if it would be a busy mosquito season. Well, that was then, and this is now. The blisteringly hot and dry summer season has bleached our lawns, wilted flowers, turned some leaves yellow and red before their time, and dried up some otherwise normally wet spots.
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
Shark sightings at South Beach
An increase in shark sightings within the last week on South Beach has led to closing the waters for swimmers numerous days in a row. Early Tuesday morning, a shark seen five to 10 yards from shore by town employees triggered a 2-hour closure and the raising of blue flags cautioning beachgoers of “dangerous marine life,” Edgartown parks administrator Jessica McGroarty confirmed in a phone call with The Times.
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard determined that the New Bedford-based Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, slammed into the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket early Saturday, as passengers were awakened by a loud boom. New Bedford lawyer Paul Santos and his wife were...
Fishing boat strikes cruise ship east of Nantucket
(July 31, 2022) A New Bedford-based fishing boat struck a cruise ship early Saturday morning about 40 miles east of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Norweigan Cruise lines' Norweigan Pearl was struck by the Gabby G just before 2:25 a.m., the Coast Guard reported. The Norweigan Pearl...
Home of the Week: For $3.99 million, a Cape property with a lighthouse
What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope. The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep. This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
Here on Billionaires’ Isle: Nantucket is attracting the uber-wealthy
Manhattan may be home to Billionaires’ Row — a set of ultra-tall (and ultra-expensive) residential skyscrapers dotting the southern end of Central Park — but Massachusetts as of late can easily lay claim to Billionaires’ Isle. Where is this tony-sounding place? Hint: This island is known...
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
MSPCA: 150 cats from Florida ready for adoption this weekend in Massachusetts
The “Southern Hub" transport program flew 150 homeless cats from Florida to the New Bedford Regional Airport on Tuesday.
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
David M. Gray, 89
David M. Gray, 89, of Polpis, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Hawaii. No services are planned at this time.
Edaville Family Theme Park announces that they are re-opening “to make the park more accessible to all”
A beloved theme park in southeastern Massachusetts that has been closed will be opening once again. According to a social media post, Edaville Family Theme Park will be opening later this year with Christmas festivities included. “We are excited to announce that Edaville will re-open from November 10, 2022, through...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending July 30
A house in South Yarmouth that sold for $9.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 91 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $962,912. The average price per square foot was $562.
