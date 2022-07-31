Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 For Second Time in Two Weeks

www.complex.com
First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder
Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
Americans may get the one presidential race the country doesn't want in 2024
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed
PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
Who will win the White House in 2024? It's clear Americans don't want Trump or Biden.
Voters want nothing to do with a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House in 2024. What's unclear is if that matters.
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
Steve Hilton says President Biden must be investigated: He ‘lied’ about his role in Hunter's business dealings
Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for denying any involvement in Hunter Biden's business dealings after a leaked voicemail allegedly revealed the president speaking to Hunter about China deals on 'The Next Revolution' Sunday. STEVE HILTON: With all the chaos, the corruption, though, hasn't been as visible lately....
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Kamala Harris’s Blue Suit
Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris briefly caused a significant portion of the social-media world to think that she was hopelessly liberal or simply out of her mind. At a recorded roundtable event in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, she introduced herself by saying, “I am Kamala Harris; my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” Not since Mitt Romney, as a Utah Senate candidate, announced that his favorite meat was “hot dog” has a factual statement made a politician sound so much like she was from outer space. Was anyone in the audience unaware of Kamala Harris’s pronouns, and that she is a woman? Most puzzling was the end of the clip, where she described her attire for no apparent reason, then flicked her tongue across her eyeball and adjusted her notes with a dorsal tentacle. Okay, I made up that last part.
Charlamagne Tha God mocks Kamala Harris on 'The View': She said 'nothing' when asked if Manchin was real prez
Radio host Charlamagne Tha God mocked Vice President Kamala Harris during an appearance on "The View" Monday, saying she said "nothing" when he asked her last year whether Joe Biden or Joe Manchin was the real president. The question from the popular liberal media personality irked Harris and made headlines...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Ex-presidential advisor David Gergen says it's 'inappropriate' for a candidate to seek the presidency in their 80s
David Gergen says it's "inappropriate" for candidates to run for the White House in their 80s. "You're not quite as sharp as you once were," he told The New York Times in a recent interview. Questions about age have swirled with the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former...
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
A stir crazy Joe Biden fought Covid cabin fever with help from his dog and a stack of books about Ireland
When President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid last week, the dog stayed with him. The cat went with his wife.
‘Game over’: Steve Bannon audio reveals Trump planned to claim early victory
Recording shows the president intended to ‘take advantage’ of early vote lead and declare himself the winner prematurely
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
