Spain's PM offers support for North Macedonia's EU candidacy

A Nato peacekeeping force has said it is “prepared to intervene” amid rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. The pledge comes as Kosovo police said they closed two border crossings in the volatile north after local Serbs blocked roads and fired shots at police in protest. Locals were enraged by an order to switch Serb car number plates to Kosovan ones within two months, sparking protests. Nato’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) said in a statement: “The Nato-led KFOR mission is monitoring closely and is prepared to intervene if stability is jeoparadised in accordance with its mandate coming from UN SC Resolution...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO