Spain's PM offers support for North Macedonia's EU candidacy

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Washington Examiner
From Kaliningrad with pathetic weakness: EU bows to Russia, betrays Lithuania and Biden
The European Union is an immensely wealthy bloc of democracies. Its members have the means and, via Russia's war of conquest in Ukraine, the motive to provide more for their own defense. The United States should support the defense of its European allies, especially in the areas of ground combat,...
Right before meeting with Putin in Iran, Turkey's Erdogan threatens to 'freeze' Sweden and Finland's NATO membership
Erdogan on Monday once again threatened to derail Finland and Sweden's NATO ambitions. Turkey has accused the Nordic countries of being too friendly with Kurdish groups it considers to be terrorists. Erdogan's warning came a day before he met with Putin in Iran.
Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander
Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says
Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine Says Forces Have Destroyed Russian Artillery Battery in Kherson
A Russian artillery battery has been destroyed by defending troops, according to images shared by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on July 10 that the attack took place in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The footage shows a line of hidden Russian military equipment...
Zelenskiy says he would like to see China join countries opposed to Russia
KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that China was balancing and maintaining neutrality over Russia's war in Ukraine, but that he would like to see China join the countries opposed to Moscow over the invasion.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia ‘about to run out of steam’ offering Ukraine chance to strike back, head of UK intelligence says – live
Russian military likely to pause operations in coming weeks, offering Ukraine an opportunity, says British spy chief
Now Russia cuts off gas supply to Latvia amid growing energy panic in Europe after supplies to Poland, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark were axed - and some cities go dark to save power
Russian has cut off gas to Latvia amid growing energy concern for winter in Europe after supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark were also axed. Europe is facing an acute energy crisis as Putin weaponizes energy supplies in apparent retaliation for leaders defying him over Ukraine. Russia's state-owned...
German ex-chancellor Schroeder says Russia wants negotiated solution to Ukraine war
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia wants a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine and last month's agreement on grain shipments might offer a way forward, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
Ukraine starts pullout of peacekeepers from Kosovo - report
BELGRADE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine will start the pullout of its peacekeepers from the NATO-led mission in Kosovo, the RBK-Ukraine news portal reported on Wednesday citing sources from Ukraine's military command.
Nato ‘prepared to intervene’ amid rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo
A Nato peacekeeping force has said it is “prepared to intervene” amid rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. The pledge comes as Kosovo police said they closed two border crossings in the volatile north after local Serbs blocked roads and fired shots at police in protest. Locals were enraged by an order to switch Serb car number plates to Kosovan ones within two months, sparking protests. Nato’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) said in a statement: “The Nato-led KFOR mission is monitoring closely and is prepared to intervene if stability is jeoparadised in accordance with its mandate coming from UN SC Resolution...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia hits Kyiv area as Ukraine seeks to retake south
Russia has carried out deadly strikes across Ukraine, as Kyiv stepped up its efforts to retake the occupied southern Kherson region. Five people were killed and 26 injured when missiles struck the central city of Kropyvnytskyi, officials said. Three people died in Bakhmut, in the east. Near Kyiv, 15 people...
US News and World Report
NATO Peacekeepers Oversee Removal of Roadblocks in Kosovo
ZUPCE, Kosovo (Reuters) - NATO-led peacekeepers backed by helicopters on Monday oversaw the removal of roadblocks protesters had set up in Kosovo, where political tensions have flared more than two decades since a NATO campaign of airstrikes drove out Serbian forces. Kosovo police said the removal of the barricades in...
International Business Times
Russia Accuses U.S. Of Direct Ukraine War Role, Grain Ship Sighted Off Turkey
Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion headed towards Lebanon without problems. Russia said it was responding to comments by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, about the...
Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving
Ukraine's ambassador to Lebanon on Wednesday insisted a Syrian ship docked at a Lebanese port is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain and urged Lebanon to block the vessel from leaving.The claim comes just days before the tiny cash-strapped country receives Ukraine’s first grain shipment since Russia’s invasion began over five months ago.The Syrian-flagged Laodicea has been anchored at the port of Tripoli since it arrived last Thursday, carrying 10,000 tons of wheat flour and barley. Ukraine says the grain was stolen by Russia.Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash urged Lebanon not to allow the vessel to leave the port.The U.S....
ohmymag.co.uk
Kosovo-Serbia tension: After Ukraine and Russia, these two countries are also on the verge of war
While the war in Ukraine has been raging for the past six months, another conflict is emerging on the European continent. This time, the Balkan region is the focus of concern. NATO reported alarming news on 31 July that ‘KFOR is prepared to intervene if the stability of northern Kosovo is jeopardised’. The organisation is referring to its contingent, which has been stationed in the country since 1999 and is mandated by the UN.
US News and World Report
Montenegro Signs Long-Disputed Contract With Serbian Orthodox Church
PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegro's government signed a contract regulating its ties with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church on Wednesday, saying it would help heal deep divisions between pro-European Union parties and backers of closer relations with Serbia and Russia. The move was immediately rejected by human rights activists and several...
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says China must not help Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland and remain at least neutral.Zelenskyy addressed 21 Australian universities Wednesday in an online discussion hosted by the Australian National University in Canberra. Questioned by a student about China’s stance, Zelenskyy said he would prefer Beijing join countries including the United States and Australia that have condemned the Russian invasion that began in February.“As for now, China is balancing and indeed has neutrality and, I will be honest, this neutrality is better than China joining Russia,” Zelenskyy said through an...
