Coast Guard, harbormaster assist vessel taking on water

www.ack.net
New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard determined that the New Bedford-based Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, slammed into the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket early Saturday, as passengers were awakened by a loud boom. New Bedford lawyer Paul Santos and his wife were...
Inquirer and Mirror
Fishing boat strikes cruise ship east of Nantucket
(July 31, 2022) A New Bedford-based fishing boat struck a cruise ship early Saturday morning about 40 miles east of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Norweigan Cruise lines' Norweigan Pearl was struck by the Gabby G just before 2:25 a.m., the Coast Guard reported. The Norweigan Pearl...
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship
A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
capecod.com
Boat sinks at dock in Mashpee
MASHPEE – An approximately 30 foot vessel sank at a dock in Mashpee late Tuesday morning. The incident happened behind a residence on Capstan Circle. Officials were monitoring for any fuel leaking from the vessel while arrangements were made to refloat the ship. It is not clear why the boat sank.
capeandislands.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
NECN
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
iheart.com
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
Barnstable Patriot
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
tigerdroppings.com
9 sharks detected off Cape Cod. Beaches closed.
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app, which tracks the fish, didn't immediately note a sighting in the area, but it did show a shark sighting around the same time about 75 yards off the shore of Nauset Beach. And a buoy south of Nauset Beach, off Chatham's North Beach Island, detected nine separate white sharks in the area Saturday alone. It uses technology to note when sharks that have been previously tagged swim nearby -- Saturday's visitors includes sharks called Dylan, Fruit Loops, Warren Squidward, according to the Sharktivity app.
theweektoday.com
Conservation Commission orders Marion Golf Club to restore protected wetland
MARION — The Marion Golf Club has been ordered to replant and reflag a protected wetland area after clearing vegetation area without a permit, the town’s Conservation Commission reported during its July 27 meeting. According to commission member Shaun Walsh, the Marion Golf Club used “heavy machinery” to...
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Fin sightings close south shore beaches to swimming
(Aug. 2, 2022: Update 12:43 p.m.) Six confirmed shark-fin sightings have closed Cisco, Miacomet, Surfside, Nobadeer and Ladies Beaches to swimming for at least two hours today. The beaches will reopen two hours after the most recent sighting. All other lifeguarded beaches on the island are flying green flags. Nantucket...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shark sightings at South Beach
An increase in shark sightings within the last week on South Beach has led to closing the waters for swimmers numerous days in a row. Early Tuesday morning, a shark seen five to 10 yards from shore by town employees triggered a 2-hour closure and the raising of blue flags cautioning beachgoers of “dangerous marine life,” Edgartown parks administrator Jessica McGroarty confirmed in a phone call with The Times.
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
capecod.com
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Inquirer and Mirror
Cranson will take fire chief job, union president says
(Aug 1, 2022) Michael Cranson has accepted the town's offer and is slated to be Nantucket’s next fire chief starting Oct. 1, Nantucket firefighters' union president Jeff Allen said Monday. Town manager Libby Gibson said she could not comment on whether Cranson accepted the position. "We're not through with...
capecod.com
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
whdh.com
Crack in hull discovered in steamship, delays expected
A Falmouth steamship ferry will be forced out of service after a crack was found in the vessel’s hull, according to a statement from The Steamship Authority. Although the 4-inch crack in the M/V Gay Head’s hull is above the waterline, officials say the ship will need to be drydocked at the Thames Shipyard in New London, Connecticut in order to replace the steel hull.
capecod.com
No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign
WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable about 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 68 (Route 132). The impact sent a Dodge Challenger into the median where it barreled into a sign. All of the victims declined to go to the hospital. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
