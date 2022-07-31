Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Nichelle Nichols passed away at the age of 89. She has died of natural causes. She was best known for being in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise. Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. She died of natural causes and her death was confirmed by her son Kyle on her official Facebook page. He wrote, “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO