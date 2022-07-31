Hungarian Grand Prix: Hungary a perfect reflection of Red Bull's - and Ferrari's - season so far

www.bbc.co.uk
F1 News: Max Verstappen Calls Out Fans After Merchandise Burned At Hungarian Grand Prix – “Disgusting!”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has outwardly called out fans that were burning Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton merchandise during the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling the incidents “disgusting”. A video of fans dressed in orange went viral after being posted to Twitter, attracting almost 2,500 retweets and almost 4,000 likes.
Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Formula 1: Alpine tabs Oscar Piastri for 2023 while Piastri says he won't race for the team
There’s now another major motorsports contract saga. And this time it’s in Formula 1. Alpine said Tuesday that reserve driver Oscar Piastri would take over for Fernando Alonso in 2023. Alonso said Monday that he would drive for Aston Martin and replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel. The announcement...
George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes
July 31 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Formula 1: The obvious replacement choice for Fernando Alonso
The replacement choice for Fernando Alonso for the 2023 Formula 1 season is rather obvious, but will Alpine make that decision?. Not even a week after four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he will be retiring once the 2022 season ends, Aston Martin confirmed his replacement, and that replacement is one who many might not have believed was in contention for the seat.
How Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri Exploded the F1 Driver Market
Any longtime F1 fan who claims that they just want to see good racing, without all the team politics and soap opera aspects that so often dominate F1 coverage, is lying and being sanctimonious about it. It’s true that a major driver of F1’s growing popularity, the Drive to Survive series on Netflix, is notorious for playing-up or inventing scenarios in the same way that “reality TV” does. But there have also been entire years where F1’s stratified grid was scrupulously free of good racing, and the only thing that was interesting about it was clash of egos and talent, all armed with unimaginable riches. And still I am hard pressed to recall anything as absurd and daring as what just happened in F1, which has been thrown into chaos by a series of almost unprecedented power moves by drivers and agents. Nor can I imagine being the kind of F1 fan who would try and claim they are not entertained by this.
Sergio Aguero Reacts To Erling Haaland Debut And Man City's "Strange" Sale Of Raheem Sterling
Aguero believes that it could take time for Haaland to settle into life in the Premier League.
Report: Chelsea 'Confident' Of Reaching An Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement on personal terms with Marc Cucurella as Manchester City set to miss out on their top left-back target.
'Liverpool Will Suffer' - Former Premier League Player Highlights Importance Of Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara was a standout player in yesterday's Community Shield victory against Manchester City and there is plenty of praise for the Spaniard.Divider(Variant 1)
Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Premier League Team Brentford
Brentford are on the verge of signing Mikkel Damsgaard in a deal expected to be worth €15m with add-ons.
Mourinho calls and players come running to join him at Roma
ROME (AP) — Always known as a great motivator, José Mourinho is also excelling as a pitchman in his latest coaching job at Roma. When “Mou” calls, players come running to the Italian capital. It all started a year ago when Mourinho lured Tammy Abraham away...
Liverpool Injury Update: Ibrahima Konate Forced Off In Liverpool's Friendly Against Strasbourg
Ibrahima Konate came off injured in Liverpool's last friendly match against Strasbourg, as The Reds suffer a 3-0 defeat. There are also updates on two other missing players.
