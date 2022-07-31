ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungarian Grand Prix: Hungary a perfect reflection of Red Bull's - and Ferrari's - season so far

BBC
 2 days ago
www.bbc.co.uk

FanSided

Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
Charles Leclerc
Mattia Binotto
Toto Wolff
Max Verstappen
Christian Horner
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
racer.com

Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result

Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
FanSided

Formula 1: The obvious replacement choice for Fernando Alonso

The replacement choice for Fernando Alonso for the 2023 Formula 1 season is rather obvious, but will Alpine make that decision?. Not even a week after four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he will be retiring once the 2022 season ends, Aston Martin confirmed his replacement, and that replacement is one who many might not have believed was in contention for the seat.
Vice

How Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri Exploded the F1 Driver Market

Any longtime F1 fan who claims that they just want to see good racing, without all the team politics and soap opera aspects that so often dominate F1 coverage, is lying and being sanctimonious about it. It’s true that a major driver of F1’s growing popularity, the Drive to Survive series on Netflix, is notorious for playing-up or inventing scenarios in the same way that “reality TV” does. But there have also been entire years where F1’s stratified grid was scrupulously free of good racing, and the only thing that was interesting about it was clash of egos and talent, all armed with unimaginable riches. And still I am hard pressed to recall anything as absurd and daring as what just happened in F1, which has been thrown into chaos by a series of almost unprecedented power moves by drivers and agents. Nor can I imagine being the kind of F1 fan who would try and claim they are not entertained by this.
Belgium
Hungary
Ferrari
