www.ocala-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
Evelyn Ruth Newland
Evelyn Ruth Newland age 92, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on July 30th, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. Evelyn was born in Westfield, Pa., on November 29, 1929. She graduated from Knoxville High School. Evelyn was a homemaker and small business owner. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lana Puckett and...
ocala-news.com
Lynn A. Martin
Lynn A. Martin, 82, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Friday, March 8, 1940 in Pedro, FL to David and Daisy (nee Kaine) Martin. Lynn was born and raised on an agricultural farm in Pedro, FL. He has shared stories of plowing behind a mule and horse and all the hard work and responsibilities he was given at a young age. It was certainly as a result of his time in the agricultural business that led to Lynn’s decision to become a Forest Ranger for over 30 years in the state of Florida.
ocala-news.com
Edward Hartz Mims
Mr. Edward Hartz Mims age 98, gained his wings on July 29, 2022 with family members present. Ed was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is Survived by his wife of 29 years Sandi Mims , and daughter Diane and son Randy. He is preceded in death by a son Russell. He also leaves grandchildren; Patricia, Shannon, Lance, Julia, and Will; great -grand children Jana and Jackson.
ocala-news.com
Barbara Ellen Blankenship
Barbara Ellen Blankenship, 74, passed away peacefully at Kindred Hospital surrounded by her family on July 28, 2022 in Ocala, FL. She was born September 21, 1947 to James M. Nasworth and Myrtle P. Malory in Ocala, FL. She is preceded by her parents and sister, Gail Broaderick. She is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Ronald Clarence Matthews
Ronald Clarence Matthews passed away July 26, 2022. Ronald came into this world on December 21, 1941, at Harlem Hospital in Harlem, New York. He was the second born child to Mr. Clarence Matthews and his beautiful wife, Nellie (Glover). Ronald, his elder sister, Arlene, and brother, Clifford, all grew up in Harlem, New York. The Matthews family were practicing Catholics and enjoyed strong family ties.
ocala-news.com
Dr. Michael D. Powell
Dr. Michael D. Powell, 69, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at West Marion Community Hospital on July 26, 2022. He was born June 5, 1953, the son of the late Donna Washington and Joe Powell. Michael grew up in Toledo Ohio, graduated St. Francis de Sales High School, and attended Ohio Northern University after graduation. Michael completed his education at Howard University Medical School and practiced medicine as a pediatrician in Akron Ohio for 35 years. (The children called him Doc Bear). Dr. Michael Powell retired in 2013 he spent his winters at his Dunnellon Florida home before permanently moving to Dunnellon Florida from Akron, Ohio in 2017.
ocala-news.com
Mack T. Wright Jr.
Mack T. Wright Jr. was 79 years old when he passed away July 26, 2022. He retired from the New York City Transit Authority after over fifty years of service as a Subway Conductor. As a retiree, Mack resided in Central Florida and enjoyed gardening and traveling with family and friends.
ocala-news.com
Sister Hazel returning to Reilly Arts Center in November
Sister Hazel, a Billboard chart-topping band that blends folk, classic, and southern rock, is returning to the Reilly Arts Center in November. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at the Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala. In their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Heat Lightning Over Marion Landing In Ocala
Heat lightning from a distant thunderstorm lights up the night sky in this photograph taken from Marion Landing in Ocala. Thanks to Craig Goodwill for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala FPRA to honor chapter, state leaders during ‘Starting Gate’ event
The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association will hold its monthly professional development meeting and a special “Starting Gate” recognition event on Friday, August 19 at the Ocala Golf Club. The program will be held from noon to 1 p.m., with networking starting at 11:30 a.m....
ocala-news.com
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host public meetings on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala will host two public meetings later this month that will discuss the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. Two meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Demonstrators Participating In Women’s Rights Rally At Ocala Downtown Square
These demonstrators were participants in a Women’s Rights Rally at the Ocala Downtown Square. Thanks to Allie Lopez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue seeking vendor to provide work uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide work uniforms for Ocala Fire Rescue employees. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. According to the scope of...
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of breaking into several homes in Fairfield Village neighborhood
A 34-year-old Bushnell man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into several homes in the Fairfield Village neighborhood in Ocala. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 5900 block of SW 57th Street in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A man, later identified as Jeremy Frank Lockwitch, had allegedly entered the residence.
ocala-news.com
Seven adults, teen arrested after illegal cockfighting operation discovered in Ocala
Seven adults and a teenager were arrested over the weekend after an illegal cockfighting operation was discovered in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), along with Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control, developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located in the 6900 block of NW 44th Avenue in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County needs better grocery stores, more entertainment options
I’ve been a longtime resident of Belleview, and that person isn’t speaking for everyone. Belleview is growing and my family of eight could use something closer. We shop a lot during the week and can save on gas. It would also bring the values of our home up.
ocala-news.com
Driver, four children hospitalized after SUV overturns on I-75 in Alachua County
A woman and four children from Lake City were seriously injured on Monday afternoon after their sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 3 p.m., the 29-year-old woman was traveling southbound on I-75, near mile marker 406, in a 2004 Ford SUV. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report indicated that the ages of the four passengers ranged from 7 months old to 11 years old.
ocala-news.com
Horse Grazing At Salt Water Stables In NW Ocala
This local horse enjoyed grazing during a blissful afternoon at Salt Water Stables in NW Ocala. Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
MCPS to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students at 52 school locations
Marion County Public Schools has announced that its Food and Nutrition Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at 52 school campuses for the 2022-2023 school year, regardless of family income. This program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by...
Comments / 0