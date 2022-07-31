Lynn A. Martin, 82, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Friday, March 8, 1940 in Pedro, FL to David and Daisy (nee Kaine) Martin. Lynn was born and raised on an agricultural farm in Pedro, FL. He has shared stories of plowing behind a mule and horse and all the hard work and responsibilities he was given at a young age. It was certainly as a result of his time in the agricultural business that led to Lynn’s decision to become a Forest Ranger for over 30 years in the state of Florida.

OXFORD, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO