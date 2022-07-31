Mariners holding out hope Julio Rodriguez’s hand not broken

www.lindyssports.com
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
BREAKING: Julio Rodriguez Placed On The IL
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais says that Julio Rodriguez is going on the IL. He got injured in Saturday's game between the Mariners and Houston Astros.
FOX Sports
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
Mariners add depth in deadline deals with Giants, Dodgers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners supplemented on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, hoping their big splash of last week and some minor moves prove to be enough to end the longest playoff drought in baseball. The Mariners acquired two injured players from the San Francisco Giants in...
Bob Melvin’s hilarious Fernando Tatis Jr. admission after Padres slugger’s rehab home run
The San Diego Padres might not be catching the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race to the top of the National League West division, but they are still very much hopeful of getting into the 2022 MLB postseason via the wild-card route, and they have looked competitive for the most part of the year even […] The post Bob Melvin’s hilarious Fernando Tatis Jr. admission after Padres slugger’s rehab home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Source: Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers
SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse. Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area. Per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Double-A reliever Michael Stryffeler and High-A catcher Andy Thomas will be coming back to San Francisco.
Padres rout Rockies behind five hits from Jurickson Profar
Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth each hit two-run homers, and Jurickson Profar had the first five-hit game of his career
Mariners claim veteran OF Travis Jankowski
The Mariners claimed outfielder Travis Jankowski off waivers from the Mets, per a team announcement. Left-hander Danny Young was designated for assignment to open a spot on the roster. Seattle also announced that outfielder Marcus Wilson, who was designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma. Jankowski was designated for assignment after the Mets acquired Tyler Naquin from the Reds.
