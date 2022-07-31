Death investigation underway in Decatur

www.waaytv.com
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
Police: Decatur man assaulted ex-partner after breaking into their home
A Decatur man was arrested this week after police say he broke into an ex-partner's home and assaulted them. Decatur Police said officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Kelly Avenue on Sunday after a report of a burglary the day before. Once there, they spoke with the victim and found evidence of the break-in.
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
Man surrenders to Madison County SWAT team in Huntsville
A Huntsville man was arrested after the Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was able to negotiate with him to surrender, authorities say.
Manhunt underway for suspect from barricade situation
A barricade situation in Limestone County has, according to law enforcement officials.
Decatur woman arrested for assault, burglary
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Arrest made in deadly Florence crash
On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
3 motorcycles crash, killing 1 in DeKalb County
An accident involving three motorcycles has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Decatur man charged with trafficking drugs after search reveals more than 2 pounds of meth, pot
A Decatur man was arrested Monday on drug possession and trafficking charges after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit worked with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force and Decatur Police Department's vice/narcotics unit Monday to search a home in the 2400 block of Gaslight Place.
Man pleads not guilty to 2021 Rogersville murder
A Rogersville man charged with murder has been indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.
Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
A BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING STRUCTURE THIS WEEKEND IN FLORENCE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A HOUSE FIRE ON MALONE CIRCLE AROUND 1:30 AM SATURDAY. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUGHT TO EXTINGUISH THE FAMLES AND ULITIMATLEY LOCATED A BODY INSIDE THE HOME. THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE CONDUCTING A JOINT INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES FOR AN AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6475 OR THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AT 334-241-4166.
2 teens killed in north Alabama crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Jackson County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
A Dutton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his connection to two bank robberies.
Virtual pretrial hearing set for Florence man charged in machete attack
A virtual hearing has been set in the case against a Florence man charged with attempted murder after he was accused of attacking his entire family with a machete.
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
1 injured in North Huntsville shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.
