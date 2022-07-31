Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB.

According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.

The plane was heading from Dallas, Tx. to Miami, Fl., according to WBRZ.

No other information is available at this time.