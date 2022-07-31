ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

By Bjorn Morfin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqIzN_0gzjcKiN00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB.

According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.

The plane was heading from Dallas, Tx. to Miami, Fl., according to WBRZ.

No other information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Dallas#Wafb#Tx#Fl#Wbrz
brproud.com

Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
ADDIS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
99.9 KTDY

Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To

Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Gas prices down in Baton Rouge; drivers hoping for more relief

BATON ROUGE - At some stations in Baton Rouge, gas has dropped nearly a dollar from the historic $4.50-per-gallon high last month. The state average is currently at $3.81 a gallon, with Baton Rouge at $3.78 — a drop of 58 cents from last month's average of $4.36 a gallon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit & run on I-10 West near College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on I-10 West near the Essen Lane and College Drive exits. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday

A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy