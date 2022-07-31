St Mirren 0-1 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen penalty secures three points for Steven Hammell's 10 men

www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Arsenal look to offload eight players including Nicolas Pepe after spending spree - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Arsenal are looking to offload eight players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe, to pay for their summer signing spree. Leicester City are holding firm on their £85m valuation of Chelsea target Wesley Fofana as the Blues prepare a £200,000-a-week...
SkySports
Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on brink of Champions League exit after goals from Teddy Teuma and Dante Vanzeir
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted Rangers were "lucky" to only lose 2-0 in their third qualifying round tie at Union Saint-Gilloise which leaves their Champions League hopes at severe risk. Teddy Teuma scored the Belgian side's first European goal in 58 years during the first half before Dante Vanzeir converted a...
SkySports
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
SkySports
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan
Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
SkySports
Everton want to sign Conor Coady while Wolves remain confident of keeping Man Utd target Ruben Neves
Everton want to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady this summer. The 29-year-old, who has been at the Midlands club for seven years, is a target for Everton boss Frank Lampard as he looks to add the experienced defender to his ranks. It's thought Wolves would want to keep the player...
SkySports
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5million fee with Lille for midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. The fee is understood to be worth £33.5million (€40m) including add-ons, and came as a result of the Hammers' fourth bid for the player. Completion of the deal is a long way from being done, however,...
SkySports
Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal
Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Brighton left-back for £52.5m, deal not yet complete
Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £52.5m, but a deal has not been completed for the left-back. Numerous sources involved in the deal have told Sky Sports News a deal has been agreed in principle. Brighton have since denied a deal...
SkySports
Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea reach agreement for permanent transfer of Aston Villa teenager
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee in the region of £20m. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and is undergoing his medical. He made 12 Premier League appearances last...
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
SkySports
Yan Dhanda: Former Liverpool youngster proud to take a stand for British South Asians in Football
Yan Dhanda says he is proud of the explosion in interest in British South Asians in Football after he took a stand following comments made by former FA chair Greg Clarke in 2020. Clarke resigned as FA chair after making a series of remarks before a Digital, Culture, Media and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper joins Nice with Foxes yet to make a summer signing
Kasper Schmeichel has ended his 11-year stay at Leicester by signing for Nice while the Foxes are yet to have made a summer signing. The 35-year-old Denmark international goalkeeper completed his medical with the Ligue 1 club after an agreement was reached between the clubs. Speaking at the weekend, Leicester...
SkySports
John 'Yogi' Hughes: Celtic legend dies aged 79 after short illness
Celtic legend John 'Yogi' Hughes has died at the age of 79. Hughes won a European Cup winners' medal in 1967 but was not in the Lisbon Lions team that beat Inter Milan in the final. He was awarded a winners' medal due to playing in previous rounds. The striker,...
Comments / 0