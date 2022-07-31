Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

triblive.com
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing ‘Star Trek’ Actress, Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols Used Her ‘Star Trek’ Fame to Get Women Into Space (Video)
As Trekkies around the world mourn and reflect on the legacy of “Star Trek” icon Nichelle Nichols, those who have actually traveled into the final frontier are honoring the actress’ pivotal work in getting women and people of color into NASA’s astronaut program. On Paramount+, alongside...
‘Star Trek’ Actors Pay Tribute To The Late Nichelle Nichols After News Of Her Death
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
