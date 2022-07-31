San Francisco feeling left out of conversation about AVs

nypressnews.com
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
nypressnews.com
Man rides BART for seven hours. He ends up dead at the end of the line
A seven-hour train ride for one passenger in the San Francisco Bay Area last week ended with him on the train — and dead. Passengers aboard a train headed toward San Jose did not notice that a man died during the trip, and he was only discovered several hours later at the end of the line on Friday, authorities with Bay Area Rapid Transit agency said.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
globalconstructionreview.com
Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower
Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
NBC Bay Area
Is it Better to Rent or Buy a Home in the Bay Area? New Data Takes a Closer Look
The decision to rent or buy a home really comes down to someone's personal situation. But in the Bay Area, the rent vs. buy debate just got more interesting because of a certain piece of information. That information is called the price-to-rent ratio. The difference as calculated by Moody’s Analytics...
Why was SF’s waterfront dominated by a freeway?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s Embarcadero is a teeming thoroughfare of restaurants, bars, public art, tourists, and breathtaking views. But only a little more than 30 years ago, a large portion of San Francisco’s waterfront was occupied by a double-decker elevated freeway that took drivers from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to Broadway. The so-called […]
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
SF couple cited for parking in red zone after curb was repainted has charges reversed
San Francisco couple Desiree and Jeff Jolly say the city has now reversed the $180 fine they were issued for parking in a red zone that was re-painted while they were parked there.
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
Thieves steal Caltrans fencing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A bold daytime theft of Caltrans fencing was captured on camera by an East Oakland business owner. Last Tuesday, Everardo Rodriguez and his son heard hammering across the street from their business, Bay Restorators, in East Oakland. They saw three men hammering away at wrought iron fencing installed by Caltrans around […]
Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
NBC Bay Area
Seven Little Saigon Businesses Targeted by Thieves
Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood was once again the center of crime. Multiple businesses woke up Monday to ransacked shops and owners had to clean up the damage caused by thieves breaking in. "Whether it took five minutes or an hour, they didn't care. That's the scary part," said owner or...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Revenue From a New Homelessness Tax Fell 45% Last Year as Companies Moved and Workers Stayed Home
The money San Francisco collected from a controversial 2018 business tax known as Prop C fell from $394 million for July 2019 to June 2020 to $218 million for the following year, according to the city controller’s office. Prop C, aimed at housing the homeless, specifically targets companies with...
