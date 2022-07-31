Sky score final nine points, beat Sun 95-92 in overtime

www.darnews.com
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury
The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
Sky stay perfect against Sun this season with OT victory
Emma Meesseman scored 10 points and made a big shot in the lane with 47.3 seconds left to help put
WNBA playoff picture still muddled, 2 weeks left in season
The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season. Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots. Under the new playoff format those two teams, right now would meet in a first-round, best-of-three series. The first two games of each first-round series will be played on the higher seeds court. If a third game is necessary, it will take place at the lower seed. There are still six teams vying for the final three spots, setting up an exciting finish to the regular season. Each of the six teams has at least one game remaining against the others in this group.
South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Week 12
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Last week in the WNBA, Destanni Henderson set a pair of career-highs, Allisha Gray set a season-high, and A’ja Wilson won the Commissioner’s Cup.
Mystics top Aces with fourth-quarter run
Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud combined to score 12 points during a 13-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Washington Mystics snapped
Magic Starting 5: How Strong Can Paolo Banchero Be on Defense?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Arizona To Take On Cincinnati in First Game at Maui Invitational
The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
Natasha Howard, Sabrina Ionescu power Liberty past Mercury
Natasha Howard’s 23 points and 12 rebounds led the New York Liberty to a runaway 89-69 victory over the visiting
Sky top Sun 95-92 in overtime
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Allie Quigley hit two big shots in overtime and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 95-92 in a matchup between two of the WNBA’s top teams on Sunday. Connecticut (20-10) led 92-86 after Jonquel Jones sank 1 of...
Marina Mabrey leads Wings to win over Sky
Marina Mabrey had a season-high 26 points and Teaira McCowan added 20 with 12 rebounds, as the visiting Dallas Wings
Sabrina Ionescu leads Liberty to convincing win over Sparks
Sabrina Ionescu matched her season high of 31 points in just three quarters of action to lead the New York
Sparks sign Kianna Smith for remainder of season
The Los Angeles Sparks signed second-round draft pick Kianna Smith for the remainder of the 2022 season. Smith, a Los
Lynx hold on to defeat Sparks
Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help the Minnesota Lynx notch an 84-77 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Lynx (12-19), who won their second straight game. Kayla McBride scored 15 points and Rachel Banham added 10 for Minnesota.
A WNBA superstar doled out a no-look, behind-the-back inbounds pass that may be the best assist of the year
A breakdown of Chelsea Gray's incredible assist from under the basket shows just how stunning a feat the Las Vegas Aces "Point Gawd" pulled off.
