ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sky score final nine points, beat Sun 95-92 in overtime

By The Associated Press
darnews.com
 2 days ago
www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury

The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

WNBA playoff picture still muddled, 2 weeks left in season

The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season. Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots. Under the new playoff format those two teams, right now would meet in a first-round, best-of-three series. The first two games of each first-round series will be played on the higher seeds court. If a third game is necessary, it will take place at the lower seed. There are still six teams vying for the final three spots, setting up an exciting finish to the regular season. Each of the six teams has at least one game remaining against the others in this group.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Week 12

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Last week in the WNBA, Destanni Henderson set a pair of career-highs, Allisha Gray set a season-high, and A’ja Wilson won the Commissioner’s Cup.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
247Sports

Arizona To Take On Cincinnati in First Game at Maui Invitational

The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Lindsay Whalen
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Dewanna Bonner
The Associated Press

Sky top Sun 95-92 in overtime

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Allie Quigley hit two big shots in overtime and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 95-92 in a matchup between two of the WNBA’s top teams on Sunday. Connecticut (20-10) led 92-86 after Jonquel Jones sank 1 of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Sun#Chicago Sky#Uncasville#Ap
Yardbarker

Lynx hold on to defeat Sparks

Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help the Minnesota Lynx notch an 84-77 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Lynx (12-19), who won their second straight game. Kayla McBride scored 15 points and Rachel Banham added 10 for Minnesota.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy