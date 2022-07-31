England's hero of the 2022 EUROs channeled US soccer legend Brandi Chastain to celebrate her game-winning goal

Chloe Kelly celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winner in the 2022 EUROs Final. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

England's Chloe Kelly scored the game-winning goal in extra time of the 2022 EUROs Final.

After netting the go-ahead goal, Kelly ripped off her jersey à la US soccer legend Brandi Chastain.

Chastain tweeted at the 24-year-old "I see you... well done" after seeing her familiar celebration.

Chloe Kelly is England's newest hero.

The 24-year-old forward scored the go-ahead goal of the Lionesses's 2-1 victory over Germany in the 2022 EUFA Women's EURO Final. Her late-game finish at London's Wembley Stadium — in front of a home crowd 87,192 strong — brought England its first major trophy from either its men's or women's senior national soccer team in 56 years.

England celebrates its 2022 EUROs victory. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

And Kelly celebrated accordingly.

After finding the back of the net in the 110th minute, the Manchester City striker channeled US Women's National Team legend Brandi Chastain's iconic '90s moment. Like the American great after her team's 1999 Women's World Cup victory , Kelly ripped off her jersey in delight and swung her shirt over her head while running across the pitch in only her sports bra.

Chastain acknowledged the familiar shirtless celebration shortly after Kelly's game-winning strike. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion tweeted "I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done," then urged her to soak up the celebrations now that she's a champion:

"Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England," Chastain added. "Cheers!"

England's EUROs title marks the country's first since the men's national team won the World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses had twice made the UEFA Women's Championship final prior to this year's tournament, but fell short on both occasions.

The Lionesses will look to carry the momentum into the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. England earned its best-ever results — third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively — in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, but Sunday's victory under Europe's brightest lights marks a breakthrough for the national team.