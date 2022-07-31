ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England wins its first ever major women's championship in 2-1 Euro 2022 win over Germany

By Jack Bantock
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Inka Grings
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alexandra Popp
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Championship#Manchester United#British Royal Family#Uk#Dutch#English
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
ESPN

After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back

For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal

Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
UEFA
The Independent

England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions.It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was often players on her deep bench who provided England’s most dramatic moments, no more so than Chloe Kelly’s championship decider, while understated anchors carried the squad all the way to the Lionesses’ first major title.Here, the PA news agency picks out England’s top five stars of the tournament.Beth MeadPlayer of the...
SOCCER
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy