ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

A former professor is charged with murder after the death of a University of West Georgia freshman

By Chuck Johnston
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 16

Joyce Thiery
2d ago

some of this stuff makes you not want to leave your house. I don't get scared of a lot. but all the murders, accidental killings and such makes me want to be leery of everything

Reply(5)
9
Related
People

University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student

A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
CARROLLTON, GA
WSPA 7News

University instructor charged in shooting death of student in Ga.

CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
CARROLLTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Italian
WRBL News 3

13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
LAGRANGE, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit

The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park

ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

FBI searches Hill’s office again as new federal case filed

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. 8/2: FBI confirms it was at CCSO “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities;” ADDS source’s claims of lax jail security. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that FBI agents were at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities.” A reliable source told The Clayton Crescent on Monday that FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy