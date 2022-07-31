Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the 1960s

www.cnn.com
Bob Dylan Abuse Accuser Drops Case Following Allegation She Destroyed Evidence
An unnamed woman who claimed Bob Dylan sexually abused her as a child in 1965 has withdrawn her lawsuit permanently, a day after Dylan’s attorneys accused her of destroying key evidence and “irretrievably” compromising the integrity of the case. In a lawsuit filed last year, the woman...
Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws
Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
Ashley Judd Says She Met with Man Who Raped Her to Have a 'Restorative Justice Conversation'
Ashley Judd is opening up about meeting with her rapist in order to have a "restorative-justice conversation" years later. On Tuesday's episode of the Healing with David Kessler podcast, the 54-year-old actress said she was raped in 1999 and, years later, "tried to find" her rapist — who "surfaced very easily" during her search.
Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe
Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures
A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation
The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is busy traveling abroad while performing with Jeff Beck. The 59-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in Italy getting out of a van with a woman as he continues touring overseas after releasing an album Friday. Depp was spotted helping the woman with her bag as they exited the vehicle and he headed to rehearsals.
Lil Pump Tells Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard: 'I'll Let You Shit In My Bed Fa Sho'
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia captivated audiences from April 11 to June 1, when the jury finally reached its verdict. The former married couple had an acrimonious split in 2017 and Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Whitney Henriquez Allegedly Confessed to Amber Cutting Off Johnny's Finger
9:46 AM PT -- More revelations from the unsealed docs. Per reports, there's a deposition transcript included in the material that didn't make it to trial, detailing the Australia fingertip incident ... as told by Amber's sister's former boss, who claims Whitney admitted her sister was responsible. The woman's name...
'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate
Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
‘Are you ready?’ Man tells of slitting wife’s throat in suicide pact in garden
A man who killed his terminally ill wife in a suicide pact has called for assisted dying to be legalised in the UK after he walked free from court. Graham Mansfield, 73, was convicted of the manslaughter of his wife, Dyanne, 71, who had stage-four lung cancer and had said she couldn’t take any more.
Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp
The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is ordered by judge to be deposed about the conservatorship he presided over for 13 years
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears on Wednesday was ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to take part in a deposition about his actions heading the conservatorship the pop star was under for more than 13 years. Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie, 70, must schedule a deposition by...
A US dentist is accused of killing his wife on safari in Zambia. He says she accidentally discharged the gun
Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph shared a passion for big game hunting.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case
Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges
Louisiana rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges Sunday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Mystikal, 51, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is facing charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property. Deputies responded to an...
Ferris Bueller's Day Off actress Edie McClurg alleged victim of elder abuse... as she is living under a conservatorship while battling dementia
A man has been accused of acts of elder abuse aimed at actress Edie McClurg, who is living with dementia, by reps for a conservatorship McClurg is under. Michael L. Ramos, who describes himself as a friend of the 77-year-old actress, has tried to remove the actress from her Los Angeles home, leave the state and marry her, reps for the conservatorship said, according to court docs reviewed by TMZ. A judge in the case ordered Ramos to cease any plans to wed McClurg.
