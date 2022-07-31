ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Body camera footage released after woman dies following fall from patrol car

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

Georgia Woman Dies After Falling Out Of Patrol Car Despite Requirement For Locked Doors

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, who died four days after falling out of a moving police cruiser. Grier died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Her death came after she suffered significant injuries from falling out of a patrol car driven by two deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 13 WMAZ reported.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Father of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing speaks out

Authorities say Charles Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane 20 miles from the airport where his co-pilot made an emergency landing after the plane's landing gear malfunctioned. Crooks' father said the family is still in shock as multiple agencies are still investigating the incident. WRAL's Keenan Willard reports.July 31, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam#Mental Health#Health Crisis#Police
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

South Carolina man, 63, killed after falling up to 100ft into ship’s smokestack he was working on

A man in South Carolina was killed after falling from a height of 100ft to the bottom of a ship’s smokestack while working, officials said.The unnamed 63-year-old man was working while standing on a small platform inside the smokestack. But the platform gave way and the man fell to the bottom of the structure on Sunday, said North Charleston’s police department.The workers lost sight of the man after he fell to the bottom of the ship but maintained audible contact with him till he became unresponsive, officials said in an incident report.The man was found dead with injuries by...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

2 Bodies Found After 12-Year-Old Chews Through Restraints to Escape Kidnapper: Cops

A 12-year-old Alabama girl is being hailed as a “hero” after she escaped from her alleged kidnapper’s home, where two decomposing bodies were later found, authorities said Tuesday. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the girl’s case. In connection with the bodies, as of yet unidentified, Pascual-Reyes has also been charged with three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse. He was taken into custody in Auburn less than 24 hours after the 12-year-old was found walking along a stretch of Alabama highway by a passing motorist, the Tallapoosa Sheriff said. The girl had been bound to a bedpost and drugged with alcohol at one point during her captivity, Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “We gave her medical attention,” he added. “She is safe now. We want to keep her that way.” Abbett declined to identify the girl, nor say whether she knew her alleged captor, only saying that the investigation remained “fluid” and “changing.”Read it at AL.com
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy