Chicken, Turkey Wraps Sold In NY Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
One of the recalled wraps Photo Credit: USDA/Rachael’s Food Corporation

A Massachusetts-based company is recalling various chicken and turkey wraps that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Rachael’s Food Corporation recalled about 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wraps, according to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Saturday, July 30.

The recalled wraps were produced between Friday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 20, and were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

Officials said there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

According to the announcement, the following products are included in the recall:

  • 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Italian Style Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Italian Style Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Turkey Club Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Turkey Club Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap” and with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Chicken Caesar Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Chicken Caesar Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.
  • 8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ALL TOWN CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

FSIS said those who purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Daily Voice

