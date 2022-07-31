Marine veteran, a double amputee, stresses service to country 'in a different way'

www.foxnews.com
Navy Times
Navy WWII vet Larry Storch, who found fame playing a soldier on TV, dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — World War II Navy veteran Larry Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his “F Troop” role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, died Friday. He was 99. Storch...
Voice of America
US Military Bases Honoring Confederate Figures Slated to Get New Names
As a young Black officer, Troy Mosley arrived at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1995 where he eventually took command of a 300-person company at the age of 31. The irony of leading hundreds of troops at a world premier military base named in honor of a Confederate officer who fought to defend slavery was not lost on him.
Texas veteran shot down in Vietnam on 7 years as POW at 'Hanoi Hilton' prison camp: 'You keep faith'
Five decades ago, Col. James Lamar was playing poker against fellow prisoners of war with cards made of toilet paper and chips made of matchsticks at the "Hanoi Hilton" in North Vietnam on the tail end of his nearly 7-year stint at the notorious prison camp. Today, 94-year-old Lamar enjoys...
U.S. veterans training Ukrainian soldiers: "The people not trained will not last long"
In an old quarry around 10 miles from the front line, a group of former U.S. servicemen trained Ukrainian soldiers on Wednesday. The five-day course teaches battlefield first aid and how to maneuver. Many of the Ukrainians only signed up to fight after Russia's invasion, with some having next to...
102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit
You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
AOL Corp
Retired 3-star general suspended from Army contract after tweet that appeared to mock Jill Biden
WASHINGTON – A retired three-star general was suspended from a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Army and is under investigation after posting a tweet mocking first lady Jill Biden on a hot-button social issue, according to the Army. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, the Army's former top spokesman and recipient...
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
SFGate
As a soldier, he escaped Nazi captors. At 97, he finally got his medals.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As a soldier in World War II, William "Willie" Kellerman was captured three weeks after he took part in the Utah Beach invasion in Normandy. He managed to escape his German captors, hid out with members of the French Resistance and, in a grand stroke of survival, pulled through after being shot in his hand and leg.
americanmilitarynews.com
US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach
A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy’s new aircraft carrier hits major building milestone
Construction on the newest Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), hit a major milestone last week. On July 11, Huntington Ingalls Industry (HII) announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding facility completed the 1,000th compartment out of 2,615 total spaces on the new aircraft carrier, which will serve in the U.S. Navy as USS John F. Kennedy. In the latest progress report, HII also revealed it has installed more than 9.8 million feet (about 1,800 miles) of cable of the approximately 10.5 million total feet of cable to be installed.
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka dies by suicide at 25, remembered for ‘kindness and goodness’
United States Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka, a decorated service member and Massachusetts native, died earlier this month at age 25. He is remembered by those who loved him for his “kindness and goodness.”. Born in Springfield, Partyka moved to Hingham in 2000 and graduated from the town’s high school...
blavity.com
American Citizen Who Served In US Air Force Has Been Detained In Russian Territory
Suedi Murekezi, an American citizen who has lived in Ukraine for the past four years, has been detained by Russian forces. The 35-year-old was arrested in June while he was staying in Kherson, a provincial capital in southern Ukraine that was captured by Russian forces, The New York Times reports.
US Senate expected to confirm Marines' first Black four-star general
After more than 35 years in the US Marine Corps., Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to be the first Black general to achieve one of the branch's highest rankings.
The B-21 bomber won’t need a drone escort, thank you very much
When the new B-21—the Air Force’s next-gen stealth bomber—goes to war, it will do so without a drone escort. The news, broken by Breaking Defense on July 16, is a sharp reversal from earlier plans that had included developing a drone fighter that could travel alongside the bomber and protect it.
These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous
The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
insideedition.com
Wife of Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Speaks Out: 'Every Day Was Scary With Him'
Did a late-night tweet by Donald Trump become a call to arms for right-wing militia? The former president’s tweet called for the mass protest on Jan. 6, saying, “Be there. Will be wild.”. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes mobilized his militia. His ex-wife Tasha Adams spoke to Inside...
Why The Legacy Of Robin Olds Lives On In Today’s Fighter Pilots
A century after his birth, we look at the strong bonds between legendary U.S. pilot Robin Olds and one British fighter squadron. For many, the mustachioed, swashbuckling figure of Brig. Gen. Robin Olds remains the epitome of the Air Force fighter pilot. A triple ace from his aerial combat in World War II and Vietnam, Olds was a consummate flier, and master tactician, and possessed the charisma that made him a natural leader. What’s less known is his influence further afield, during a unique exchange posting in the United Kingdom, where his reputation continues to be held in the highest respect within one frontline unit in particular.
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force kicking out master sergeant over COVID vaccine after 19-year career
A U.S. Air Force master sergeant who has served with the branch for the past 19 years has been separated after the service denied him a religious exemption from the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Air Force MSgt Nick Kupper...
