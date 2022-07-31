Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Springfield man has now been sentenced after pleading guilty in a federal court of COVID-related wire fraud case.

Charles Jones, 26 pleaded guilty in March to applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration and fraudulently affirming that he operated an apparel business that employed eleven people, which was found to be false.

The federal wire fraud charge came after Jones was reported by a local credit union. The funds were eventually returned to the Small Business Administration-the agency responsible for administering Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

He was sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram