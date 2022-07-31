ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Springfield man has now been sentenced after pleading guilty in a federal court of COVID-related wire fraud case.

Charles Jones, 26 pleaded guilty in March to applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration and fraudulently affirming that he operated an apparel business that employed eleven people, which was found to be false.

The federal wire fraud charge came after Jones was reported by a local credit union. The funds were eventually returned to the Small Business Administration-the agency responsible for administering Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

He was sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement.

Herald & Review

Decatur Police Department, child advocacy group team up in trauma response program

DECATUR — The city's police department and a local child advocacy center are teaming up to bring an immediate trauma response program directly to young victims of crime. Child 1st Center, a child advocacy center that serves children and families in Macon and Piatt counties, currently runs the Macon County HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems), a program that works with victims of crime under the age of 25.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
