High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Happy Campers - Review

What time is it? Summertime! The Wildcats are leaving the halls of East High behind this season and trading them for the great outdoors at Camp Shallow Lake. But while the end of season 2 promised a hot summer, the first episode of season 3 only felt lukewarm. Let's dive in and see what some of our favorite Wildcats are up to during their summer!
Good Trouble - Episode 4....

Jazmin’s wedding has the Coterie crew all in their feelings. Luca is inspired to create change for the unhoused. We see one relationship end while another rekindles. Isabella faces new issues with her parents.
Performer Of The Month - Nominations For July 2022

This summer has turned into a summer of top-notch performances. July proved to be yet another month with a plethora of noteworthy performances all worthy of winning. With so many exceptional performances this month it'll be a real battle for nominees to make it to the voting round. Who will get enough nominations to make it to voting?
Industry - 2.01 - Daddy - Review

Baby Succession is baaaaaaaaaack! Sorry, sorry, I know it's unfair to both shows to make this comparison, but it's still what it feels like to me. I, for one, am very happy to be back at Pierpoint with Harper, Rob, Yasmin, and Eric (and Eric's coffee, which should've been first billed here, let's be honest).
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - A Quality of Mercy - Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finished its first season with “A Quality of Mercy” written by the team of Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman and was directed by Chris Fisher, whose other credits include Person of Interest, The Magicians, and Inhumans – so a reunion with Anson Mount (Pike)! The series ends this season on a high note, introducing Paul Wesley as James T Kirk and providing a terrific spin on the Original Series season one episode “Balance of Terror.” The episode also brings us back to the first episode of the season with Pike having a visit from Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano) and a return to Pike’s dilemma over his future. I liked that he was perhaps more concerned about saving the other people who die with him than his own destiny.
The Driver - Skeet Ulrich Joins Cast

Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.
My Lady Jane - Ordered to Series by Amazon

Amazon Studios has greenlit historical comedy series My Lady Jane for Prime Video with Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), and Jordan Peters (Blue Story) set to star. Rising American actress Bader will take on the titular role of Lady Jane. Based on the 2016...
Jigsaw - Renamed to Kaleidoscope by Netflix

The show will now be called "Kaleidoscope". Netflix today announced the new series Jigsaw, a thrilling, action-packed heist drama that takes an innovative nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control. The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, making it the first production at the company's new Bushwick studio. Logline: Spanning 24 years, Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It's loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.
City on a Hill - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of City on a Hill has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their...
