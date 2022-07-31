August 2 School Board Meetings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Dear Mayor Poe, Honorable Commissioners, Ms. Curry, and Mr. Nee:. Your decision to forge ahead with this Thursday’s public hearing on three ordinances that will impact at least 40% of your citizenry in a room that will only hold 30 individuals is highly inappropriate and inconsiderate. While you plan to make some additional space available in the basement and lobby, it will not be adequate to accommodate the citizen turnout that could be in the hundreds. Even though you will allow alternative avenues for public comment – by email and phone – many, if not most, of those who wish to comment would prefer to do so in person. A request for a change of venue was sent to you as early as 10 July by Jo Beaty with follow-ups on 13 July and 21 July. Her requests on the 10th and 13th were well in advance of the ordinance advertisements for this meeting that came out on 20 July and could easily have been accommodated.

