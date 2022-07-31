August 2 School Board Meetings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal. In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject. One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting. “Oh, I wish...
Attorney says Gainesville City Commission could face legal challenges over possible zoning changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners are speaking out on their plan to end single-family zoning, after Alachua County Commissioners said they don’t support it. “One size never fits all when it comes to rezoning an entire residential area within a city,” said Jane West, Policy and Planning...
Alachua County school district prepares for the 2022-2023 school year
Alachua County, FL — The new school year starts next Wednesday. The Florida Education Association reports nearly 10,000 vacancies, from teachers to support staff across the state, That's no different here in Alachua county, where the district still has dozens of job openings to fill. "This is a very...
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices asks City for change of venue for Exclusionary Zoning meeting
Dear Mayor Poe, Honorable Commissioners, Ms. Curry, and Mr. Nee:. Your decision to forge ahead with this Thursday’s public hearing on three ordinances that will impact at least 40% of your citizenry in a room that will only hold 30 individuals is highly inappropriate and inconsiderate. While you plan to make some additional space available in the basement and lobby, it will not be adequate to accommodate the citizen turnout that could be in the hundreds. Even though you will allow alternative avenues for public comment – by email and phone – many, if not most, of those who wish to comment would prefer to do so in person. A request for a change of venue was sent to you as early as 10 July by Jo Beaty with follow-ups on 13 July and 21 July. Her requests on the 10th and 13th were well in advance of the ordinance advertisements for this meeting that came out on 20 July and could easily have been accommodated.
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a stunning setback for the Gainesville City Commission, Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose a city plan to end single-family zoning. The vote took place during a joint city-county meeting. County Commissioner Ken Cornell introduced the motion, saying city leaders need to hold off...
County voices opposition to GNV zoning plans
At a joint meeting Monday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to register their opposition to the City of Gainesville’s proposed changes to single-family zoning. The zoning changes, which are on the Gainesville City Commission’s agenda for Thursday, would collapse the four existing categories of...
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices to host rally tomorrow to protest elimination of single-family zoning
Press release from Gainesville Neighborhood Voices. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. (GNVoices) is joining forces with residents and church leaders from historically black communities to hold a rally opposing the City’s proposed elimination of single-family land use zoning throughout Gainesville. Invited speakers include GNVoices President Casey Fitzgerald, Faye Williams, Porters Quarters Community Organizer, Kim Tanzer, Architect, N’Kwanda Jah, Alachua County NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee Chair and GNVoices Director, and the following church leaders: Pastor Ronald Foxx of Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Pastor Ronald Rawls of Greater Bethel AME Church, Pastor Mary Mitchell of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and Doctor Reverend Mayberry of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
