Alachua County, FL

August 2 School Board Meetings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

 2 days ago
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices asks City for change of venue for Exclusionary Zoning meeting

Dear Mayor Poe, Honorable Commissioners, Ms. Curry, and Mr. Nee:. Your decision to forge ahead with this Thursday’s public hearing on three ordinances that will impact at least 40% of your citizenry in a room that will only hold 30 individuals is highly inappropriate and inconsiderate. While you plan to make some additional space available in the basement and lobby, it will not be adequate to accommodate the citizen turnout that could be in the hundreds. Even though you will allow alternative avenues for public comment – by email and phone – many, if not most, of those who wish to comment would prefer to do so in person. A request for a change of venue was sent to you as early as 10 July by Jo Beaty with follow-ups on 13 July and 21 July. Her requests on the 10th and 13th were well in advance of the ordinance advertisements for this meeting that came out on 20 July and could easily have been accommodated.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
GAINESVILLE, FL
County voices opposition to GNV zoning plans

At a joint meeting Monday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to register their opposition to the City of Gainesville’s proposed changes to single-family zoning. The zoning changes, which are on the Gainesville City Commission’s agenda for Thursday, would collapse the four existing categories of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices to host rally tomorrow to protest elimination of single-family zoning

Press release from Gainesville Neighborhood Voices. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. (GNVoices) is joining forces with residents and church leaders from historically black communities to hold a rally opposing the City’s proposed elimination of single-family land use zoning throughout Gainesville. Invited speakers include GNVoices President Casey Fitzgerald, Faye Williams, Porters Quarters Community Organizer, Kim Tanzer, Architect, N’Kwanda Jah, Alachua County NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee Chair and GNVoices Director, and the following church leaders: Pastor Ronald Foxx of Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Pastor Ronald Rawls of Greater Bethel AME Church, Pastor Mary Mitchell of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and Doctor Reverend Mayberry of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
GAINESVILLE, FL
School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
General Motors
Education
Politics
Protestors pressure police advisory council for law enforcement accountability

Terrell Bradley stood on the steps of city hall, his injuries from a Gainesville Police Department K-9 attack freshly bandaged. He donned a black eye patch and a cast on one of his arms. The 30-year-old Gainesville resident lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from officers during a traffic stop July 10.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Fire Rescue seeking vendor to provide work uniforms

The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide work uniforms for Ocala Fire Rescue employees. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. According to the scope of...
OCALA, FL
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
GAINESVILLE, FL

