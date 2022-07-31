ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead

San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting

PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit

LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
LODI, CA
San Leandro, CA
San Leandro, CA
San Leandro, CA
Oakland, CA
California Crime & Safety
California Cars
Man wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Redwood City

Originally published as a Redwood City Police Department Facebook post:. “The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Aguayo who is an outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run vehicle collision. On 2/6/2022, Miguel Aguayo Arreola was driving on El Camino Real in Redwood City when he struck and killed a motorcyclist. He immediately fled the scene without stopping or rendering medical assistance to the injured motorcyclist or notifying the police of his involvement. A felony warrant is on file for his arrest.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck crashes into San Jose business building

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A truck crashed into a business building in San Jose Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into a Broadcom building on the 400 block of Plumeria Drive in northern San Jose. A delivery driver accidentally put their vehicle in reverse instead of drive when attempting to leave...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. It is not clear if the suspect...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating armed robbery

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday.  KRON On is streaming news live now […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Thieves steal Caltrans fencing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A bold daytime theft of Caltrans fencing was captured on camera by an East Oakland business owner. Last Tuesday, Everardo Rodriguez and his son heard hammering across the street from their business, Bay Restorators, in East Oakland. They saw three men hammering away at wrought iron fencing installed by Caltrans around […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

SF Firefighter Allegedly Shot Oakland Man In Puppy-Breeding Dispute

A 29-year-old San Francisco Fire Department member appeared in an Alameda County Court Tuesday morning on charges that he not only ripped off an Oakland puppy breeder, but fired several bullets at him too. Not all dog stories are good, and the dog-breeding racket often brings stories that don’t exactly...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Seven small businesses robbed in Oakland’s Little Saigon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seven small businesses in Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood were broken into and robbed on Sunday morning, according to Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas. The robberies happened just two weeks after rideshare driver Kon Fung was shot and killed in the same neighborhood. “I am heartbroken by the deliberate targeting of […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One man killed in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue. Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed just east of Stockton

(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim. KRON On is streaming news live now Residents were alerted that […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45 a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Avenue near Barnard Avenue in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body in a burned out SUV.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
LODI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash

A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The other driver,...
SAN JOSE, CA

