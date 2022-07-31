Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured

www.ktvu.com
San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead
San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting
PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit
LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
Man wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Redwood City
Originally published as a Redwood City Police Department Facebook post:. “The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Aguayo who is an outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run vehicle collision. On 2/6/2022, Miguel Aguayo Arreola was driving on El Camino Real in Redwood City when he struck and killed a motorcyclist. He immediately fled the scene without stopping or rendering medical assistance to the injured motorcyclist or notifying the police of his involvement. A felony warrant is on file for his arrest.
Truck crashes into San Jose business building
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A truck crashed into a business building in San Jose Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into a Broadcom building on the 400 block of Plumeria Drive in northern San Jose. A delivery driver accidentally put their vehicle in reverse instead of drive when attempting to leave...
Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. It is not clear if the suspect...
Vallejo police investigating armed robbery
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
Thieves steal Caltrans fencing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A bold daytime theft of Caltrans fencing was captured on camera by an East Oakland business owner. Last Tuesday, Everardo Rodriguez and his son heard hammering across the street from their business, Bay Restorators, in East Oakland. They saw three men hammering away at wrought iron fencing installed by Caltrans around […]
Piedmont road rage incident ends with gunshots
Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in shots fired, according to a Facebook post from Piedmont Police Department.
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
SF Firefighter Allegedly Shot Oakland Man In Puppy-Breeding Dispute
A 29-year-old San Francisco Fire Department member appeared in an Alameda County Court Tuesday morning on charges that he not only ripped off an Oakland puppy breeder, but fired several bullets at him too. Not all dog stories are good, and the dog-breeding racket often brings stories that don’t exactly...
Seven small businesses robbed in Oakland’s Little Saigon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seven small businesses in Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood were broken into and robbed on Sunday morning, according to Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas. The robberies happened just two weeks after rideshare driver Kon Fung was shot and killed in the same neighborhood. “I am heartbroken by the deliberate targeting of […]
Police activity causes traffic alert on Southbound 101 in SF
Drivers are encouraged to avoid 101 Southbound at Division and Bryant Streets due to police activity, according to a tweet from San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.
One man killed in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue. Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on...
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
Man shot, killed just east of Stockton
(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim. KRON On is streaming news live now Residents were alerted that […]
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45 a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Avenue near Barnard Avenue in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body in a burned out SUV.
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash
A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The other driver,...
