Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history

Daily Athenaeum
Two football recruits decommitt from WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
WVNT-TV
A WVU football summer refresh ahead of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football players reported to campus on Sunday and fall camp officially kicks off on Monday. Neal Brown will give his thoughts following the opening day of practice. His press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. The start of camp will also mark one month...
Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available
Get your gear for the Brawl.
Four-star WR Jerrae Hawkins recaps West Virginia and Virginia Tech visits
Four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling (WV) Park is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia for the 2024 class and he took two visits the last week of July. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Hawkins camped at West Virginia in June and earned an offer from...
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense
Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
Metro News
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
WDTV
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27. Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder. Sheriff...
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA- The tornado spanned two states. And it has been over two decades since Marshall County saw a tornado, the last in the St. Joseph Settlement area. EMA Director Tom Hart believes this one that just passed through did more damage. Treetops gone, barns and a couple of homes destroyed. Hart says no one […]
WDTV
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a cool, rainy day... the type of Sunday where you just want to lay in bed and have a bowl of soup. Temperatures didn’t really get any higher than the mid-70s, but have been hovering around the low 70s and upper 60s. Widespread rain is to the east now, so for the rest of tonight, we may only see a few scattered showers. Mostly cloudy conditions will then persist overnight, keeping temperatures from falling any lower than the mid to low 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday morning and afternoon, but cloud cover in between the activity will decrease, allowing highs to likely reach the low 80s. In the evening, a cold front wielding potentially strong thunderstorms will cross over our area. The timing of this front’s arrival is still debated; it could be anywhere from 7-9pm. The later the front arrives, the less organized and severe the storms will be, due to the loss of daytime heating. Rain will likely be heavy at times during the thunderstorms, and winds could get gusty in certain areas. After about midnight, the front should be crossed by then, leaving scattered showers and storms in its wake. That scattered activity will steadily diminish throughout the night and early Tuesday morning; clouds will follow suit, leading to some sun Tuesday afternoon. The break in precipitation will last through Thursday, and during this time, temperatures will shoot up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be making those temperatures feel even hotter, so conditions will be fairly uncomfortable. Temperature relief comes with the next push of storms which looks to affect next weekend.
