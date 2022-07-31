2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say

www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road. Officers said they were responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived,...
Parking deck reopens at RDU after public safety incident
Morrisville, N.C. — A public safety incident at Raleigh-Durham International prompted the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. The parking deck reopened after 8 a.m. An RDU spokesperson said a person reported a safety incident around 6:30 a.m. The nature of the incident was not provided.
cbs17
I-440 ramp, Western Blvd lanes closing overnight for bridge repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A ramp off of Interstate 440 and part of a busy Raleigh road will be closed for several nights while workers repair a bridge that was struck by a truck. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of Western Boulevard and the ramp...
cbs17
Damaged Raleigh I-440 bridge will cost at least $200,000 to repair, NC officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A special contractor will start repairs this week on an Interstate 440 bridge in Raleigh that was damaged when a truck hit it Friday, officials said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
‘They had guns’: RDU parking garage reopens after safety concern reported, officials said
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement responded to Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to a “safety concern” Tuesday morning, according to RDU officials. Officials said around 6:20 a.m. an arriving passenger called police and said they saw two individuals with weapons in the parking garage, and RDU law enforcement was informed immediately.
cbs17
A look at where RDU plane emergency landing mystery began
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board officially opened an investigation into a plane’s emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that ended in one pilot’s death. The mystery really started at an air landing strip in Raeford. It looks like just a grass...
Nearly three dozen firefighters respond to Morrisville house fire
Morrisville, N.C. — Two people were on the back deck of a Morrisville home when a fire started on Tuesday night. Around 35 firefighters responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Jewel Stone Lane. The fire also slightly damaged a neighbor's home, authorities said. No one was...
WXII 12
Wayne County sergeant killed in 9-hour standoff, 2 others shot
DUDLEY, N.C. — A sergeant in Wake County that was shot while serving a warrant on Monday has died, according to our newsgathering partner, WRAL. The victim has been identified as Sgt. Matthew Fishman. He was one of three men from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department that was shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh police standoff ends peacefully after 6 hours in Worthdale neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police officers peacefully ended a six-hour standoff Monday afternoon in the Worthdale neighborhood. Just before 4 p.m., the man inside the Weston Street home surrendered and walked out to police. Officers used a loudspeaker to communicate with a person inside the home throughout the day,...
cbs17
Questions linger: NC pilot fell or jumped before RDU emergency landing?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of copilot Charles Crooks was found in a nearby neighborhood. There are some clues about the moments leading up to that emergency landing...
cbs17
3rd night of bridge repairs close part of I-440 in Raleigh; truck hit Western Blvd. bridge, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 in Raleigh will be closed for the third night in a row to repair a bridge that was damaged by a truck Friday afternoon, police said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the...
After NC co-pilot ‘exited’ plane, questions remain, sadness lingers where he was found
“I can’t go in my backyard.” After Charles Hew Crooks was found behind a Fuquay-Varina house, his story has gripped people all over the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Wayne Co. deputy killed in standoff was an ‘avid church member’; ‘Nothing to indicate’ suspect would be hostile: Sheriff
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce held a press conference Wednesday morning to speak about the standoff Monday that sent three deputies to the hospital, one of whom died. It was the sheriff’s first time speaking publicly about the incident. Wayne County officials say the...
cbs17
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Triangle area police join communities’ National Night Out events
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle were out interacting with the community Tuesday as part of National Night Out. CBS 17 spoke to both Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson about efforts they hope will make their communities safer. In April, Andrews...
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
cbs17
Cooper orders flags at half-staff for Wayne deputy killed in standoff
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has invited members of the public to honor the life of a fallen deputy. Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty on Monday. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
WRAL
Choking and turning blue: Garner police officer saves life of 2-day-old baby
The mother of a newborn is sharing her appreciation for a Garner police officer whose actions saved her son’s life. Tobias McLean was 11 days old on July 25 when he stopped breathing. His mother, Haley Brooks, says the family was on the road home to Linden after celebrating...
cbs17
1 hospitalized in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says several people were injured in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County Saturday morning. Authorities said one driver was driving recklessly, which caused the car behind the vehicle to slam on the brakes. Troopers said one person was...
Comments / 0